Ronaldo attends Real Madrid title celebrations with celebrities

Majority partner of Cruzeiro and Real Valladolid, from Spain, Ronaldo Fenômeno does not hide his affection for some clubs where he played, such as Real Madrid. This weekend, after the confirmation of the La Liga title by the merengue club, the former ace participated in the celebrations alongside personalities.

The achievement came after a 4-0 victory over Espanyol on Saturday (30) at the Santiago Bernabéu. The day was marked by celebration, with coach Carlo Ancelotti being one of the protagonists.

The next day, the multi-champion coach preferred something more “calm”. According to the Spanish press, a dinner was organized at the house of the famous doctor Angel Martin Hernandez, with the presence of former players such as Luis Figo, Fernando Hiero and Míchel Gonzalez, tennis player Rafael Nadal, as well as Nazário and Ancelotti and other guests.

With the shirt of Real, the club where he played between 2002 and 2007, Ronaldo won a Spanish Championship, an Intercontinental Cup and a Spanish Supercup.

