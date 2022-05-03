Roraima goes on alert after case of Venezuelan baby with meningitis

The State Department of Health (Sesau) issued, on Monday (2), a statement of risk for meningitis. The alert comes after the discovery of a case in a Venezuelan baby.

According to the document, the discovery of the disease took place on the 29th. Born on November 11, 2021, the child is only five months old and lives in a shelter in Boa Vista.

The note also mentions that the child’s family (father, mother and siblings) are from the mining region of El Dorado, a small town in eastern Venezuela. They entered Brazil on the 5th of April, staying for a period of 15 days in the shelter in Pacaraima. Their coming to the capital of Roraima was on the 18th of the same month.

The document also points out that the child’s first symptoms (fever, stiffness in the back of the neck, difficulty in flexing the knees and abdominal pain) manifested themselves on the 21st, but her hospitalization at the Santo Antônio Children’s Hospital was only made on the 25th. The patient continues to be monitored in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of the unit.

Risk of contagion and the importance of immunization

Meningitis has as its main characteristic the inflammation of the meninges, which are the membranes that surround the brain, and can affect both children and adults. If not immunized, the person can have serious sequelae, and even progress to death.

According to the General Coordination of Health Surveillance (CGVS), the child had only the first dose of vaccines against Hepatitis B. The same applies to Pneumococcal 10 V, VIP and Covid-19. However, the child had not received the Meningo C vaccine in the right period (3rd and 5th month of age).

“Is it over there [a criança] is hospitalized, undergoing treatment, being monitored and observed and the entire epidemiological part, which in this case is the active search, medication is also used for people who have had contact with this patient and all actions [de monitoramento] have already been carried out through the Municipal Surveillance team”, highlighted Valdirene Oliveira, coordinator of the CGVS.

The Municipality of Boa Vista reported that after the confirmation of the case, the measures were immediately adopted by the Department of Municipal Epidemiological Surveillance (DVE), in partnership with the Hospital Epidemiological Surveillance Center of Hospital da Criança Santo Antônio, Operation Health Center. Welcome and Strategic Information Center on Health Surveillance (CIEVS) in Boa Vista.

• Notification and opening of investigation;

• Collection of samples (waiting for CSF culture results);

• Prophylaxis of HCSA professionals who had contact with the patient;

• Communiqué to the health authorities – DVE-Estado and CIEVS Roraima;

• Active search for other people who had contact at the place of residence (temporary road shelter);

– Checking the vaccination status of others;

– Chemoprophylaxis of those who had contact with the patient at home.

The diagnosis of meningitis is performed with clinical findings compatible with the symptoms of the disease, however, the etiology (causing agent) is only confirmed after laboratory diagnosis (bacterioscopy, culture, complementary exams).

Today, all basic health units in the city hall, which have a vaccination room, provide the immunizer. The prefecture reinforces so that parents and guardians look for a closer unit and vaccinate their child, at the right time, preventing them against the disease. It also emphasizes that the three doses must be administered until the first year of life.

