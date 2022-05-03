Runner survives cancer and runs 104 marathons in 104 days | athletics

What would you do if you discovered Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer, at just 26 years old? The subject is so traumatic that it is even difficult to imagine. But that was the situation that Jacky Hunt-Broersma experienced in 2002, when she was diagnosed by doctors in the Netherlands. To save the life of the South African, they had to amputate part of her left leg.

After a long and difficult period, where she lived a “roller coaster”, in which she wore long pants to hide her prosthetic leg, Jacky decided to start running “on a whim” in 2016. Used to seeing her husband run marathons, Hurt- Broersma bought a special prosthesis and entered a 10 km race. The day before, she changed her entry to a half marathon (21 km). And her life was never the same again.

Last Saturday (30), Jacky, aged 46, completed his 104th marathon in 104 consecutive days. An achievement that she hopes will be recognized by Guinness World Records within the next three months.

– Part of me was very happy that it was over, but another part kept thinking that I needed to keep running. I’m an all-or-nothing person, so I threw myself into this challenge. I love pushing boundaries and seeing how far I can go,” Jacky told the BBC at his home in Arizona.

1 of 1 Jacky Hunt-Broersma marathon runner — Photo: Reproduction Twitter Jacky Hunt-Broersma marathon runner — Photo: Reproduction Twitter

The record among women is 95 marathons in 95 consecutive days, set by Alyssa Amos Clark, a non-amputee runner from Vermont, established two years ago as a way to tackle the pandemic.

To follow his plan, Hurt-Broersma competed in the famous Boston Marathon and Arizona’s Lost Dutchman, but also ran on local tracks, neighborhood trails and even on the treadmill at home. And when Britain’s Kate Jayden reached 101 runs, Jacky decided to “round up” the month of April and completed 104 marathons.

In all, Jacky Hurt-Broersma ran 2,734 miles (about 4,400 kilometers) and, documenting everything on his social media, raised $88,000 (approximately R$ 447,500), which will be donated to Amputee Blade Runners, a non-profit organization that provides running blades like hers to amputees.

– Running made a big difference in my mental state and showed me how strong my body can be. It gave me a whole new acceptance of who I am and that I can do difficult things.