Russia Accuses Israel of “Supporting the Neo-Nazi Regime in Kiev” | World

“We pay attention to (Israeli) Foreign Minister Yair Lapid’s anti-historic statements, which amply explain the current government’s decision to support the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “Unfortunately, history knows tragic examples of cooperation between Jews and Nazis.”

The Israeli minister called on Monday (2) “scandalous, unforgivable and a horrible historic mistake”. comments made on Sunday (1st) by Russian Chancellor Sergei Lavrov.

Lavrov stated in an interview with an Italian television channel that German dictator Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins. The statement caused outrage in the Israeli government, which summoned the Russian ambassador to the country to ask for clarification and demanded a formal apology.

This Tuesday (3), Russian diplomacy repeated the arguments, claiming that “the Jewish origin of the president (Zelensky) is no guarantee of protection against rampant neo-Nazism in the country”.

Russia has repeated several times that it wants to “demilitarize” and “denazify” Ukraine, a former Soviet republic ruled by a pro-Western executive, thus justifying the February 24 offensive against the country.