Russia attacks European and US weapons depot in Odessa | World

A new focus of Russian attacks, the port city of Odessa, in southwest Ukraine, had a military logistics center bombed on Tuesday (3), the Russian Defense Ministry said. Moscow says the site housed weapons sent to Kiev by Western countries.

Odessa is Ukraine’s third largest city and has been the focus of Russian attacks in recent days, despite being in the western part of the country. – Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government was focusing attacks on the east, which it says it wants to conquer.

Moscow’s new objective is to target cities that have served as a base for the arrival of weapons from European countries and the United States. Last week, the Kremlin threatened the West with severe retaliation if it continued to send weapons to Ukraine.

The attack was carried out with high-precision missiles, which Russian troops have adopted to destroy international armaments depots.

“Hangars with Bayraktar TB2 drones, as well as missiles and ammunition from the United States and European countries, were destroyed,” the ministry said in a statement.