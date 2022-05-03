NewsWorld

Russian troops steal tractors, but can’t even start them — they were blocked from a distance | War in Ukraine

Russian troops stole all the tractors from a farm equipment dealer in the occupied city of Melitopol and transported them over a thousand kilometers to Chechnya only to find that the vehicles had been blocked from a distance.

