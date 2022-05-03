“Sad to have happened”, says supermarket about onion dispute at R$ 0.99

Atacadão Dia a Dia regretted the dispute between customers for onions on sale at the Planaltina unit, in the Federal District. A video recorded last week shows consumers pushing and shoving to guarantee the purchase of the vegetable, which was on sale for R$ 0.99 a kilo.

See the images:

Customers compete for onions at R$ 0.99 a kilo in a supermarket in DF

“The Dia a Dia network regrets the situation, stressing that it does not condone violent acts. For the opening of the Planaltina-DF store, Dia a Dia selected special offers also in the hortifruti section, which caused the sad event exposed in the images that circulate on social networks”, said the company.

The establishment said that “no promotional action justifies violence”. “Our intention is always to offer quality, variety and low prices in our establishments, as it is part of the group’s mission”, he pointed out.

high in price

On average, a kilo of onion is sold for R$ 6.50 at the Federal District Supply Center (Ceasa-DF).

Onions were the food product with the highest price increase at the beginning of this year. In January 2022, the value of the vegetable rose 17.09%, according to national data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

To attract customers to the opening, Atacadão Dia a Dia de Planaltina put fruits and vegetables at the price of R$ 0.99, on Wednesday (4/27) and Sunday (5/1).

In addition to onions, potatoes, lemons, oranges, dwarf bananas, papaya formosa, beets, watermelon and other products entered the promotion that generated the fight.