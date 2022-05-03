Sale of virtual land plots in the metaverse raises BRL 1.6 billion in cryptocurrencies

Transaction became the largest in history to be completed using only internet money; responsible owned the ‘Bored Apes’ line

The sale of lots of virtual land in the metaverse raised a total amount equivalent to US$ 320 million, or R$ 1.6 billion. According to the news agency specializing in economics ‘Bloomberg’, it was the biggest trade in cryptocurrencies to be completed in history. The operation was carried out by the company Yuga Labs, the same company that created the art collection of the ‘Bored Apes’ (‘Bored Apes’) in NFT – a format that guarantees the authenticity and ownership of the owners of digital goods. Yuga Labs intends to release a game called ‘Otherside’ in the metaverse, and the lands have been purchased by potential players, although it has not yet started or has a release date. Each lot was priced at US$5,800, according to the conversion of ‘apecoin’, the digital currency created by the company. In total, 55,000 pieces of virtual land were sold, named ‘Otherdeeds’, and another 45,000 were given to Yuga Labs employees.

The purchase and sale of land in the metaverse occurs because the owners consider it a possibility to profit from them, to sell them when they appreciate, place ads that can be seen by other users, create games or hold virtual events that use the space, in a similar dynamic. with that of the real-world housing market. Virtual pieces of land in ‘Decentraland’, one of the most famous digital spaces, were sold for US$ 2.4 million (R$ 12.2 million, at the current price) in 2021. The metaverse is expected to grow a lot in the coming years and become more and more of a profitable business center as more people integrate different versions of it.