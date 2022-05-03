Samsung develops new 200 MP camera for Galaxy phones | Cell
Samsung may be developing a new camera sensor with a generous 200 MP resolution for mobile phones from Galaxy linewhich should serve as an evolution of the component revealed in September 2021. This information came to light after a publication by the website GalaxyClub this Monday (2). However, the text does not indicate the possible improvements over the first model or which cell phones should receive the novelty.
While the sensor announced last year meets the ISOCELL HP1 internal code, this new model is being treated as the ISOCELL HP3. It is worth mentioning that, since the new hardware was officially announced in September, it has not yet been used in any smartphone released so far. It is speculated that the likely Galaxy S23 to be one of the first handsets to have this new camera.
Successor of the Galaxy S22 could be the first cell phone with the new camera sensor — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo
Although the properties of the ISOCELL HP3 are still unknown, the ISOCELL HP1 sensor was announced at the time with 1/1.22 inch, video recording up to 8K with 30 fps and autofocus.
The native pixel would be 0.64 µm when selecting the 200 MP option and 1.28 µm when set to 50 MP. According to the website SamMobile, the new sensor tends to improve some technical aspectsbut there is still no way to know if it will be in the pixel size or the quality of the video recording, for example.
The website also speculates that the future Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 should be announced with a 108 MP main camera, an indication that the super powerful sensor would be for the Galaxy S line.
