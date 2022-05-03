Santos prepares dossier with refereeing errors and asks for a meeting at the CBF

Santos intends to arrange a meeting with Wilson Seneme, the new chairman of the CBF arbitration commission, in the coming days. Peixe prepares a dossier of errors against the club to present to the former judge in Rio de Janeiro.

Santos has sent several letters to the CBF in recent days and understands that now is the time to talk in person. After yesterday’s defeat (3) by 2-1 to São Paulo at Morumbi, football executive Edu Dracena and president Andres Rueda took a stand. Peixe also complains of a penalty in Bryan Angulo against Fluminense and the non-existent penalty of Vinicius Zanocelo against Coritiba, for the Brazilian Championship. For the Copa do Brasil, the protest is about the unmarked penalty in Madson, at Couto Pereira, also against Coxa.

“Santos won’t shut up anymore. It’s not the first time we’ve been harmed this season. We continue to suffer from unacceptable mistakes in crucial parts of the match. Brazilian football referees need recycling and more responsibility in their actions. for Santos, but for all clubs involved in this sport. We don’t want to be benefited in any way, but we won’t accept being harmed either”, wrote Rueda, in an official note.

“I’m not saying that they are bad referees, but they have to improve. I’m outraged. I’m tired of sending a letter to the CBF. There was a penalty for Santos against Fluminense, the penalty against Coritiba do Zanocelo, in Vila Belmiro, was a joke . The penalty on Madson in the Copa do Brasil in a cart without a ball. The lineman on the side didn’t even see that. Apart from other mistakes. I appeal to the CBF. Improve our refereeing because we also have to improve our football. I’m tired They ruined the classic, a point makes a difference to be champion, Libertadores or relegation. I don’t want to be benefited, but I don’t want to be harmed. I’m tired of it”, said Dracena.

The last straw for Santos was the refereeing of Leandro Pedro Vuaden against São Paulo. At the origin of Tricolor’s second goal, the assistant scored for Peixe and the referee reversed the marking. The hosts hit fast and Rodrigo Fernández intercepted a cross with his arm in the area. Luciano converted the penalty and scored the winning goal. In the final minutes, Madson was grabbed by Pablo Maia in the area and Vuaden sent him on.

In summary, Leandro Vuaden reported threats from Edu Dracena. The case will be judged by the STJD and may lead to punishment for the leader. The CBF Arbitration Commission will not comment.

“I inform you that at the end of the match, when the referee team was already inside the access tunnel to the teams’ and referee’s dressing rooms, we were stopped and prevented from proceeding by Eduardo Luís Abonizio de Souza (Edu Dracena), leader of the team Santos, uttering the following words `’P…, always against us, I’m going to put your name to the crowd, to catch you on the street. words mentioned, I felt offended”, says the summary.

Santos’ football executive confirmed the heated conversation with Vuaden, but denied the threat.

“After the match, I met the referee and vented. I used strong words because I was very excited, but I never threatened his physical integrity. What I expressed was the indignation that we, football professionals, are internally and externally charged with each game. We are ‘judged’ by our attitudes in each game, twice a week. Meanwhile, the referees accumulate capital errors and continue to whistle as if nothing had happened. What I expressed, in the heat of emotion, was the desire that the referee could feel the same pressure that we feel on the streets. I apologize for, in the face of my outburst, generating interpretations that encourage violence. I have a long career as a football professional that demonstrates my character. But I don’t withdraw a comma about criticism to Brazilian arbitration. I hope that Wilson Seneme has the wisdom to lead the changes that Brazilian arbitration needs”, said Edu Dracena.

Paulista championship

Santos expects from CBF a similar position from the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF) after errors by referee Edina Alves Baptista in a game also against São Paulo in the State. At the time, Tricolor won 3-0 at Vila Belmiro.

The FPF admitted that the refereeing team made a mistake by not scoring two penalties for Santos: one in Ângelo and another in Marcos Leonardo. The official letter was signed by Roberto Perassi, arbitration ombudsman.

“Santos will always fight for their rights. It is important for the São Paulo Federation to recognize mistakes and work so that this does not happen again. Mistakes like these cannot happen”, said President Andres Rueda at the time.