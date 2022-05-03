São Paulo beats Santos at home with controversy and goals from Calleri and Luciano

São Paulo kept the good moment in Morumbi when facing Santos, today (2), for the fourth round of the Brasileirão. The goals of Calleri and Luciano, in the 2-1 victory, made the team conquer its eighth consecutive triumph inside its stadium in the season.

The São Paulo victory started to be built after 10 minutes of play, when Calleri took advantage of Patrick’s cross and swung the nets. Just before the break, Marcos Leonardo took advantage of Jandrei’s failure to tie the match.

The decisive goal came in the 36th minute of the second half, when Charles Hembert, assistant to the suspended Rogério Ceni, had already put Luciano on the field. The shirt 11, darling of the crowd, converted the penalty committed by Rodrigo Fernandez.

Santos complained a lot about the origin of the bid, arguing that the side marked for São Paulo was, in fact, for the alvinegra team. At the time of the move, the assistant even signaled that the ball would be from Santos, but the fourth referee indicated to Leandro Pedro Vuaden that possession should be São Paulo.

The result leaves both teams with seven points. By having a better goal difference, São Paulo went to fifth place, leaving Santos one position below.

Live from Sao Paulo

live from Santos

what comes now

The two teams now turn their attention to the Copa Sudamericana dispute. On Thursday, at 19:15 (Brasília time), São Paulo visit Everton, in Chile. Later on the same day, at 21:30, Santos will go to Ecuador to face the Universidad Católica.

The best: Patrick

Even having played for only 45 minutes, the midfielder was important for the São Paulo victory. It was his cross for Jonathan Calleri’s goal. With ease to play behind Madson, Patrick created yet another dangerous chance before being replaced by Alisson.

The worst: Madison

Shirt 13 had a lot of difficulty to contain Patrick’s rises in the first half. Behind his back, the São Paulo midfielder almost scored São Paulo’s second goal. Before, in the decision of the side to enter the area, he had a lot of time to cross in the head of Calleri, who opened the scoring. In the second half, even with Patrick’s departure, Madson continued to suffer with the rise of Welington and Alisson.

game chronology

São Paulo opened the scoring in the ninth minute, when Patrick received it freely and crossed it over the head of Calleri, who appeared alone between Velázquez and Lucas Pires to beat João Paulo. When the match seemed to be heading towards the break with a partial victory for Tricolor, Léo Baptistão left Welington on the ground and crossed for Marcos Leonardo to push it into the goal at 45 minutes. Jandrei deflected, but could not remove the danger.

In the second half, Luciano perfectly converted the penalty committed by Rodrigo Fernández in the 36th minute. Goalkeeper João Paulo hit the corner, but the ball went into the angle.

The bust changes

The Santos coach changed the team a lot for the classic. Striker Ângelo, injured, gave way to improvised left-back Felipe Jonatan in midfield. Bauermann was replaced by Velázquez. Léo Baptistão (spare) and Marcos Leonardo (suspended) took the vacancies that belonged to Ricardo Goulart and Bryan Angulo in the Sudamericana. The scheme went from 4-2-4 to 4-1-2-1-2.

The formation was similar to that of São Paulo, which plays in a 4-1-3-2. Thinking about Santos’ aerial power, the hosts started the game with Andrés Colorado, 1.93 m, as the starter in place of Pablo Maia, 1.78 m.

madson x patrick

The first half had an uneven duel between the side Madson and the midfielder Patrick. Even without being a speed player, the São Paulo player overcame the opponent once again in counterattack plays.

With the ball at his feet, Patrick took advantage of the space given by Madson on the side to cross perfectly, in the 10th minute, for Calleri to head and open the scoring for São Paulo. Behind the same Madson, Patrick almost didn’t extend the score in the 36th minute. Rodrigo Nestor crossed in the area, the São Paulo midfielder climbed higher than the opponent and headed out.

The match ended at halftime. São Paulo returned for the second half with Alisson replacing Patrick.

Coaches make another tactical duel in the second half

After a first half that ended in a draw, Fabián Bustos and Charles Hembert made tactical changes in the second half. On the Santos side, the departures of Felipe Jonatan and Jhojan Julio, for the entries of Willian Maranhão and Lucas Braga made the team play with three defensive midfielders and three forwards, reducing the space that São Paulo had on the sides.

On the tricolor side, the changes maintained the tactical scheme. Andrés Colorado and Eder went out to Marquinhos and Luciano. With that, Igor Gomes was relegated to the role of first midfielder, qualifying the team’s ball out.

In the offensive part, Marquinhos took over the space left by Igor Gomes on the right side, while Luciano took over the role that Eder used to play.

Decisive penalty annoys Santos

São Paulo won the winning goal through Luciano’s feet after Rodrigo Fernandez blocked a cross with his arm. Santos’ complaint, however, happened at the beginning of the move.

The ball dispute between Alisson and Marcos Leonardo, still in the midfield, left doubts about who would be in possession of the ball. Initially, the assistant signaled that it was for Santos, but the fourth referee and the referee indicated that it was for São Paulo. Alisson charged quickly and generated the penalty kick.

As soon as the penalty was confirmed, Fabián Bustos was very angry on the edge of the lawn. The coach gestured with his hands and even kicked the water glasses positioned in the technical area.

São Paulo’s game: a lot of volume, but few clear chances

The spaces given by Santos allowed São Paulo to explore the sides throughout the match. In the first half, Patrick took a big advantage over Madson and, there, crossed for Calleri’s goal. Despite controlling the game, the Morumbi team created few chances that forced João Paulo to make great saves.

In the second half, Santos’ tactical change reduced São Paulo’s spaces, but it was not enough to take control of the match from Morumbi’s team. Charles Hembert’s team continued to bet on crosses and, in this way, found the penalty that Calleri converted to secure the victory.

Santos game: defensive posture is expensive

The three-man Peixe was far behind in Morumbi. In the first half, the Vila Belmiro club practically watched São Paulo. In the final stage, Santos was better positioned for counterattacks, but the penalty committed by Rodrigo Fernández ended any chance of a comeback.

Tribute to Hernanes

Image: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF

The hours leading up to the start of the game were intended for tributes to Hernanes. Revealed in the base categories of São Paulo, the “Profeta” announced today his retirement from football.

Before the ball rolled, he received a plaque from the hands of President Julio Casares and the director of football, Carlos Belmonte, and went up to the lawn to be cheered by the crowd. After a walk around the field, Hernanes knelt down to kiss the São Paulo symbol.

DATASHEET

SÃO PAULO 2 X 1 SANTOS

Date: May 2, 2022, Monday

Schedule: 8 pm (from Brasilia)

Competition: Brasileirão (4th round)

Local: Morumbi Stadium in Sao Paulo

Public: 36,746 paying

Income: BRL 1,581,896.00

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

Auxiliaries: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi and José Eduardo Calza (both RS)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

Yellow cards: Alisson, Rafinha and Charles Hembert, for São Paulo; Marcos Leonardo, Madson, Rodrigo Fernandez, Lucas Pires and Fabián Bustos, for Santos

goals: Calleri, at ten, and Marcos Leonardo, at 46 minutes of the first half; Luciano, in the 36th minute of the second half.

Sao Paulo: Jandrei; Rafinha (Igor Vinícius), Arboleda, Diego Costa, Welington; Colorado (Luciano), Igor Gomes, Nestor (Pablo Maia), Patrick (Alisson); Eder (Marquinhos) and Calleri. Technician: Charles Hembert (auxiliary).

Saints: João Paulo, Madson, Maicon, Emiliano Velázquez and Lucas Pires; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinicius Zanocelo (Angulo), Felipe Jonatan (Lucas Braga) and Jhojan Julio (Willian Maranhão); Léo Baptistão (Ricardo Goulart) and Marcos Leonardo. Technician: Fabian Bustos