see how new lottery mode works

Since yesterday, a new type of lottery, the + Millionaire, has been in effect, which pays good money to those who match the eight numbers indicated. The draws will be weekly, and the first is scheduled for the 28th of May.

Here are the main rules of the new lottery and how much you can win with it.

How much will it cost?

The single bet ticket will cost R$6.

As with other lottery games, it will be possible to place combined (multiple) bets. In this case, the price of each combined bet will be established by multiplying the unit price of the single bet by the total amount of single bets included in each combined bet.

How to bet?

The + Millionaire steering wheel will consist of two groups of numbers.

In Matrix 1, choose a minimum of six and a maximum of 12 numbers, between 1 and 50.

In Matrix 2, choose two numbers (clovers), between 1 to 6.

In multiple bets, choose from 6 to 12 numbers from the 50, and from 2 to 6 from the 6 clovers.

Six numbers will be drawn on the globe with 50 balls and, subsequently, two numbers on the globe containing six balls.

Bets can be placed at lottery houses or on the website (www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br), in addition to the application (App Loterias Caixa).

How will the award be?

The jackpot will be paid to whoever matches the six numbers drawn in Matrix 1 and the two numbers drawn in Matrix 2, regardless of the drawing order.

After that, several tracks are awarded, proportionally (% of total collected available prorated among the contemplated bets):

1st lane: bets with 6 hits in Matrix 1 and 2 hits in Matrix 2; pay 62% .

. 2nd lane: bets with 6 hits in Matrix 1 and 1 or 0 hits in Matrix 2; pay 10% .

. 3rd lane: bets with 5 hits in Matrix 1 and 2 hits in Matrix 2; pay 8% .

. 4th lane: bets with 5 hits in Matrix 1 and 1 or 0 hits in Matrix 2; pay 8% .

. 5th lane: bets with 4 hits in Matrix 1 and 2 hits in Matrix 2; pay 6% .

. 6th lane: bets with 4 hits in Matrix 1 and 1 or 0 hits in Matrix 2; pay 6% .

. 7th lane: bets with 3 hits in Matrix 1 and two correct numbers in Matrix 2; pays BRL 50 .

. 8th lane: bets with 3 hits in Matrix 1 and 1 hit in Matrix 2; pays BRL 24 .

. 9th lane: bets with 2 hits in Matrix 1 and 2 hits in Matrix 2; pays BRL 12 .

. 10th lane: bets with 2 hits in Matrix 1 and 1 hit in Matrix 2; pays BRL 6.

It is worth it?

+ Millionaire will be Caixa’s 11th lottery, but the first to offer a minimum double-digit million prize, starting at R$10 million after a draw without accumulation.

To give you an idea: in the Mega-Sena, which can accumulate many, many times, generating absurd values ​​as a prize, you need to hit the six dozen drawn among the 60 possibilities of the ticket. The probability is very small.

Caixa Econômica allows each customer to bet on up to 15 tens, which increases the chances, but is expensive. Thus, players organize themselves into groups to bet on more numbers at once, while dividing the cost and the possible award. It’s called a bubble.

Whoever hits four or five numbers can also win the prize, they are called four and five numbers.

The stake amounts are:

Field numbers; Field clovers; Amount of Single Bets; Bet Amount

6; two; 1; BRL 6.00

6; 3; 3; BRL 18.00

6; 4; 6; BRL 36.00

7; two; 7; BRL 42.00

6; 5; 10; BRL 60.00

6; 6; 15; BRL 90.00

7; 3; 21; BRL 126.00

8; two; 28; BRL 168.00

7; 4; 42; BRL 252.00

7; 5; 70; BRL 420.00

9; two; 84; BRL 504.00

8; 3; 84; BRL 504.00

7; 6; 105; BRL 630.00

8; 4; 168; BRL 1,008.00

10; two; 210; BRL 1,260.00

9; 3; 252; BRL 1,512.00

8; 5; 280; BRL 1,680.00

8; 6; 420; BRL 2,520.00

11; two; 462; BRL 2,772.00

9; 4; 504; BRL 3,024.00

10; 3; 630; BRL 3,780.00

9; 5; 840; BRL 5,040.00

12; two; 924; BRL 5,544.00

9; 6; 1,260; BRL 7,560.00

10; 4; 1,260; BRL 7,560.00

11; 3; 1,386; BRL 8,316.00

10; 5; 2,100; BRL 12,600.00

12; 3; 2,772; BRL 16,632.00

11; 4; 2,772; BRL 16,632.00

10; 6; 3,150; BRL 18,900.00

11; 5; 4,620; BRL 27,720.00

12; 4; 5,544; BRL 33,264.00

11; 6; 6,930; BRL 41,580.00

12; 5; 9,240; BRL 55,440.00

12; 6; 13,860; BRL 83,160.00

Currently, the ten lottery options are:

Mega Sena lottoeasy Quina lottomania timemania Double Seine Federal lottery lucky day Super Seven.

The Ministry of Economy published on April 18, in the DOU (Diário Oficial da União), the ordinance authorizing Caixa Econômica Federal to create the game, which comes into force from now on.