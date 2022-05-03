Serpro: government decides that TCU will have just two months to evaluate and approve the sale of the continent’s largest state-owned IT company

The Ministry of Economy decided that the Court of Auditors of the Union will have the last quarter of this year (October to December) to evaluate the sale of Serpro to the private sector. Considering that the TCU will normally have 10 sessions between October and November and only four sessions in December, two of which may be harmed with the Court of Auditors recess, which last year (2021) started on December 17 and ran until January, the court will effectively have less than two months to analyze and vote on the proposal in plenary.

All this counting a minimum period of 20 days in which a minister asks for views on the process, so as not to delay this schedule.

It is impressive how the government decides to set deadlines for the Court of Auditors – linked to the Legislative Branch – to follow its schedule in privatizations. This was even repaired by Minister Vital do Rêgo in the last plenary session that discussed the privatization of Eletrobras. The Bolsonarista riot police at the court demanded that he ask for visas for just seven days, but Vital rebelled and demanded the minimum compliance with the bylaws, which grants him a period of 20 days.

The proposal of the Ministry of Economy, through the PPI – Investment Partnership Program; provides for the following deadlines for the sale of Serpro:

2Q 2022 Technical studies

3Q 2022 Public consultation

4Q 2022 Approval of control bodies

4Q 2022 Notice

1Q 2023 Auction

1Q 2023 Agreement

In other words, the government expects that between October and December the TCU will approve the privatization in order to publish the public notice in the same period, without informing the deadline for those interested in the purchase of the state-owned company to ask questions about the proposal described in the document. So that the sale of Serpro takes place in the first three months of 2023 concomitantly with the signing of the contracts. Already within a new government or in the second term of President Jair Bolsonaro.

In the new schedule of the Investment Partnership Program (PPI), of the Ministry of Economy, the analysis and sale of Dataprev was left for the next government or second term of the president:

1Q 2023 Technical studies

1Q 2023 Public consultation

2Q 2023 Approval of control bodies

2Q 2023 Notice

2Q 2023 Auction

3Q 2023 Agreement.

*With the word the Court of Auditors of the Union.