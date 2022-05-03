Service stations will have two ways of displaying fuel prices

Resolution No. 858/2021, from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) determines that fuel resellers throughout Brazil must display prices with only two decimal places and not, as was the case until now, with three.

Uber highlights changes to the app with tools for user safety

The deadline for resellers to adapt was until Monday (2) and the measure will come into effect from the 7th.

You are likely to also like:

Gasoline price rises for the 3rd time in a row. Check the values

Gasoline exceeds R$ 7.20 and has the highest price recorded by the ANP

With the rise in fuels, is it better to fill up with ethanol or gasoline?

Purpose of change

As informed by the ANP on the 2nd, the purpose of the new determination is that the price of fuel becomes clearer for the consumer, adjusted with the numerical expression of the Brazilian currency. Both on the price panel and on the display of the supply pumps, prices must be displayed with two decimal places.

However, in pumps, according to the ANP, it will still be allowed to keep the third digit, as long as it is zero and at the time of supply it is locked. The agency understands that, in this way, it will not be necessary to exchange the pump modules for the stations, as it would entail more costs for economic agents.

Thus, as the third decimal place will be zeroed and locked, the understanding is that it will not generate doubts, fulfilling the objective of clearly informing the value to consumers.

Impact on final value

The ANP evaluated that the final value of fuel prices will not be impacted by the change, as it will not cause significant costs to resellers, nor limitations on the prices used.

High in fuels

According to the weekly survey carried out by the ANP in 418 Brazilian cities, between April 24 and 30, the increase in fuel prices took place as follows:

Almost 500 thousand people have not yet withdrawn the Pis/Pasep allowance; see how to do

The price of biofuel went from R$ 5.496 per liter to R$ 5.539/L in the national average – an increase of 0.78%.

The price of gasoline went from R$ 7,270/L to R$ 7,283/L – an increase of 0.18%.

Thus, fuel prices show a nominal record since the beginning of the historical series, in 2004.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the channel on YouTube and on our social networks, such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. So, you’ll keep track of everything banks digital, credit cards, loans, fintechs and subjects related to the world of finance.

Image: Pavel Kubarkov / Shutterstock.com