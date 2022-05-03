Shares may jump 54%, even after modest sales in 1Q22, says BB Investimentos – Money Times

The actions of Braskem (BRKM5) could skyrocket 54.2% by the end of 2022even after a modest and neutral previewsaid the BB Investimentos in a report sent to customers this Monday (2).

The analyst kept the neutral recommendation for the asset with a target price of BRL 62 for December 2022.

“The operational data for this quarter did not bring great news, besides the welcome increase in sales in the Mexican market”, explains Daniel Cobucci, who signs the report.

The specialist’s optimism with sales in Mexico comes after an increase of 63% compared to the same period of the previous year.

This increase occurs with a greater availability of product and heated demand, which for the analyst signals a much more balanced pace in the operation of the North American country.

“On the other hand, sales were modest but stable in Brazil, with a 16% reduction in the volume of exports to serve the domestic market, which is not very exciting and keeps the bias neutral”, concludes Cobucci.

Novonor denies negotiation of sale of Braskem’s stake to J&F

Also this Monday, the Novonorreiterated that to date there has been no material evolution in any alternative related to the sale of its interest in Braskem.

The statement is a response to the petrochemical company’s questioning about news published in the press about a proposal to buy a stake in the company by J&F.

already the Petrobras (PETR4) reaffirms that its stake in Braskem is part of the company’s portfolio of assets for sale, as disclosed in the Strategic Plan 2022-2026.

“Petrobras informs that it is not conducting any structuring of a sale operation in the private market and that it is not aware of negotiations with J&F”, says the state company.

(With information from the state agency)

Receive Money Times newsletters!

Sign up for our newsletters and be always well informed with news that enrich your day! Money Times brings 8 curators covering the main themes of the market. Register now and receive the information directly in your email. It’s free!