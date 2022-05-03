Six Serie A clubs sign the creation of Libra, the Brazilian football league | sport business

In a meeting this Tuesday morning, in a hotel in São Paulo, six Serie A clubs signed a document that provides for the creation of a league to organize the Brazilian Championship.

Signed the document with Codajas Sports Kapital: Bragantino, Corinthians, Flamengo, Palmeiras, Santos and São Paulo. Cruzeiro, which is in Serie B, also signed.

A new meeting, with the participation of the 40 clubs that are in Series A and B of the Brazilian Championship was scheduled for next week, at the headquarters of the CBF, in Rio de Janeiro.

– The 40 clubs are in favor of creating the league. Now it’s just a matter of fixing the edges and on the 12th, for sure, it will be a great party at CBF – declared Santos president Andrés Rueda.

This Tuesday’s meeting was convened by a group made up of Flamengo, Bragantino, Corinthians, Palmeiras, Santos and São Paulo, with the invitation letter signed by these clubs, which are more in line with a proposal to create the league formed by the company Codajas and by the BTG bank.

Representatives of 18 Serie A clubs attended the meeting – the exceptions were Cuiabá and Juventude. Of the teams currently in Serie B, leaders from Cruzeiro, Guarani, Ponte Preta, Sport and Vasco were present.

The optimistic tone was not shared by everyone at the end of the meeting. The president of Athletico-PR, Mário Celso Petraglia, criticized the block of five paulistas plus Flamengo.

– For our 14 clubs, we do not consider (that the league is created). We were surprised by the meeting agenda. The intention would be a conversation between clubs to adjust. Then they came with the statutes ready and that the six would sign, and whoever wanted to sign was also welcome. I didn’t even study the statute.

– Athletico will listen to its Council and, if it is in accordance with our principles, we will sign. As long as it is clear that the foundation will be of the 20. And we will not go in tow of the six. What we want is to share better, fairer, and not for Flamengo to have 70 times the value of Athletico-PR on pay-per-view. 70 times in the same competition. Let them play alone. Let Flamengo play against Corinthians, Corinthians against Flamengo. Now they need the other 18 to make a product that is the Campeonato Brasileiro. And they want to stay, as always, with everything.

Here is a list of some of the directors present:

Rodolfo Landim (Flamengo)

Duilio Monteiro Alves (Corinthians)

Leila Pereira (Palmeiras)

Marquinhos Chedid (Bragantino)

Julio Heert (AvaI)

Andrés Rueda (Santos)

Mario Celso Petraglia (Athletico)

Harlei Menezes (Goias)

Julio Casares (Sao Paulo)

Alessandro Barcellos (Inter)

Adson Batista (Atlético-GO)

Jorge Braga (Botafogo)

Geraldo Luciano (Fortress)

Jorge Salgado (Vasco)

Marcus Salum (America-MG)

Sergio Coelho (Atlético-MG)

Joao Paulo Silva (Ceará)

Matheus Montenegro (Fluminense)

Juarez Moraes (Coritiba)

Marco Antonio Eberlin (Ponte Preta)

Ricardo Moses (Guarani)

Gabriel Lima (Cruise)

1 of 2 Leila Pereira, president of Palmeiras, on arrival for the league creation meeting — Photo: Vinicius Bueno Leila Pereira, president of Palmeiras, on arrival for a league creation meeting — Photo: Vinicius Bueno

There was an expectation that a formal document would be signed by most Serie A clubs this Tuesday. But there are still differences between the two groups. The first has clubs from São Paulo plus Flamengo. the second is the “Forte Futebol”, movement created by ten Serie A clubs that identify themselves as “emerging” and count on the Atlético-MG as ambassador.

The divergence concerns the division of resources when the TV contracts are signed. Codajas’ proposal was a division with 40% of fixed values, 30% variable by sports performance and 30% by audience. The Forte Futebol group prefers the division to be 50-25-25. These differences must be settled in the next meetings.

Talks for the creation of the league have been going on for months. On June 15 of last year, as a result of the crisis in the CBF generated by the departure of Rogério Caboclo, clubs went to the confederation and announced their intention to form a league.

The movement in the market has been intense since then. Lawyer Flavio Zveiter, who represents Codajas Sports Kapital (CSK), announced the partnership with BTG Pactual in January and has been more aligned with the Flamengo block and São Paulo clubs since the beginning of the negotiations.

Other groups, such as the consortium formed by Live Mode and 1190, and the investment bank of XP, which would have a partnership with La Liga for structure and technology and seek investors, made proposals for the management of the possible new league.

2 of 2 Marquinhos Chedid, from Bragantino, arrives for a meeting about the league — Photo: Thiago Ferri Marquinhos Chedid, from Bragantino, arrives for a meeting about the league — Photo: Thiago Ferri

There was a meeting at BTG in February, already trying to approximate the divergent blocks. On the occasion, leaders from Flamengo, Palmeiras, Corinthians, São Paulo, Santos, Red Bull Bragantino, Cruzeiro, Vasco, Fluminense, Internacional, Grêmio and Atlético-MG were at the meeting.

The latter acted as a kind of ambassador for “Forte Futebol”, a movement also created in February with ten clubs that present themselves as emerging – América-MG, Atlético-GO, Athletico, Avaí, Ceará, Coritiba, Cuiabá, Fortaleza, Goiás and Youth.