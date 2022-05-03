Six-year writing is in the way of América-MG and Atlético-MG, which duel for Libertadores | football

Last Sunday, Atlético-MG’s invincibility taboo in the local classic with América-MG completed its sixth anniversary. Fasting that Coelho will have two more chances to break in the coming days, as the teams face each other this Tuesday, for Libertadores, and also on Saturday, for the 5th round of the Brasileirão.

América-MG’s last victory over Atlético was on May 1, 2016, in the first game of the Campeonato Mineiro decision that year. With two goals from Danilo Barcellos (now in Goiás), Coelho beat Galo 2-1 at Independência, and paved the way for the title won in the next game, after a 1-1 draw at Mineirão. It was the team’s last state win.

Since then, there have been 20 meetings between the rivals, with 14 alvinegras victories and six draws. There were 13 matches for the State, six for the Brazilian Championship and the last one, in the unprecedented duel between Minas Gerais teams in Libertadores.

A game in which America came very close to putting an end to the uncomfortable fast. In a Mineirão crowded with athletes, Coelho surprised Galo in Vagner Mancini’s debut and won until the 39 minutes of the second half, when Ademir (in an offside position) enforced the former’s law to ensure equality at 1-1.

1 of 2 Atlético-MG and América-MG face each other twice this week — Photo: Agência i7/Mineirão Atlético-MG and América-MG face each other twice this week — Photo: Agência i7/Mineirão

2 of 2 Banner Premiere Brasileirão — Photo: Reproduction Premiere Brasileirão banner — Photo: Reproduction

This time, the match will be at Independência, at 21:30 (Brasília time), under the command of América. The club has decided to share the ticket load and will have the support of fans in the Pitangui sector, while Atletico will support Galo on the side of Ismênia street.

At Horto, América also seeks to overcome another uncomfortable barrier: that of never having won as home team in Libertadores. It will be the team’s last home game in the group stage – they lost to Del Valle and Tolima.