Slovakia and Hungary do not support new EU sanctions package

The European Commission is studying the phasing out of fuel imports from Russia

Slovakia and Hungary do not support the new EU (European Union) sanctions package that proposes the phasing out of fuel imports from Russia. To make the proposal effective, the European commission could exempt the 2 countries from the blockade, EU officials said. The information is from the international agency Reuters.

In an interview with ReutersSlovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger, said that “if there is an approved embargo on Russian oil, Slovakia will apply for an exemption”. Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Szijjarto followed the same speech in a statement on Tuesday (May 3, 2022).

The Baltic countries and Central European nations have called for a full gas embargo, arguing that the purchase finances the “massacres” of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine. However, Germany and Austria were reluctant to sanctions, worried about the economic impacts.

On Monday (May 2), the Austrian minister Leonore Gewessler supported the new package. On Friday (29.Apr), Berlin said it was working to reduce its dependence on Russia, looking for new suppliers. the german authorities stated which reduced Russian oil imports from 35% to 12%.

Last week, Germany signaled support for a phased ban. Hours later, diplomats in Brussels discussed a phasing out until the end of 2022, after Moscow cut off supplies to Poland and Bulgaria.