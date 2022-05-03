Soon, TIM will start migrating customers from Oi. Will this be paid?

As of June this year, Oi’s customers will migrate to the operator TIM. Tim’s operator in Brazil, Leonardo Capdeville, made the announcement last week, during a conference with analysts and investors.

On April 20, the sale of Oi to TIM, Vivo and Claro was concluded, totaling R$ 15.922 billion. Now, the former operator’s customers have become TIM customers. But will this transition pay off? Will you have to shell out something? To find out, see below.

Will Oi customers have to pay for the migration to TIM?

Thus, the forecast is that 50 thousand people will migrate from Oi to Tim at first. In the beginning, the transfer takes place by prepaid and control customers. Then it goes to postpaid customers. However, for those who are in doubt, you can rest assured: this process occurs without any charge. And they will also give you the right to choose another carrier in the future.

According to TIM, the idea is that the migration is done gradually, with an increase in the number of transfers made each month. With this, the forecast is that, in up to 1 year, about 16.4 million customers will undergo this change.

Finally, the user migration process between operators will make Tim increase its presence in the mobile telephony market in the country. The company’s share is at 20%, and with the migration, TIM may have a market share around 27%. Another impact will be in relation to mobile telephony, especially in the states of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, which may have growth to 25.7% and 34.7%, respectively.

