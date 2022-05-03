Square Enix would be acquired by Sony, says Jeff Grubb

After the Embracer Group buys three studios from Square Enix, the journalist Jeff Grubb released an interesting information about the backstage of the gamer industry. In early April, he said that Sony could announce a “major acquisition” in the future. Now, the reporter stated that it was the owner of Final Fantasy.

According to Grubb, the Japanese publisher would be selling off part of its western studios to prepare (or smooth the way) for a potential acquisition. On his Twitter account, the insider posted the following:

OK. I’ve said this a thousand times, but there’s always someone who is hearing it for the first time: We never really hear enough to report on acquisitions with any certainty. Sony acquiring Square was the big rumor. But I CANNOT confirm that. And I continue to not know. pic.twitter.com/5ZKJruszCE — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) May 3, 2022

As usual, in news like this we ask to have caution by taking Grubb’s words to be true. Even though it’s a reliable source in the industry, it’s best to wait for Sony’s next steps.

