‘Suicide Squad’ star Daniela Melchior is in talks for a role in the 10th Fast & Furious film.

Emerging as one of the main characters in the ‘Suicide Squad’ reboot in theaters, Daniela Melchior, who plays the character Hunting Mouse 2 in the long, is in negotiations to be part of the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise. The actress is also known for voicing the Portuguese version of Gwen Stacy in the movie ‘Spider-Man in the Multiverse’.

The tenth film, which is scheduled for May 19, 2023, still remains without much information about its script, but will bring most of the main cast of the previous films and Justin Lin as director and producer. In addition to the returning main cast, Jason Momoa has been confirmed as the film’s villain. In an interview with ET, the actor famous for playing Aquaman in theaters said he was excited to play the villain: “A very flamboyant villain”jokes the actor.

Reproduction: Instagram/@thefastsaga

The franchise, which according to Vin Diesel, is coming to an end in the eleventh film, had troubled moments in its saga construction in theaters. After the 7th film, internal problems between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson made the Luke Hobbs interpreter migrate to a spin-off of the franchise alongside Jason Statham.

The departure of Dwayne Johnson, who claimed philosophical differences over the work, from the regular cast of ‘Fast and the Furious’ surprised everyone; the actor called by Tyrese Gibson, who plays Roman Pearce, selfish: “It seems he’s focused on advancing his own interest; he’s making decisions from the bench where he’s sitting”said the actor in an interview with TMZ.

The last film in the franchise, ‘Fast and Furious 9’, achieved a great box office success during the pandemic, with 700 million dollars at the box office, consecrating the franchise as an exponent of the blockbusters of recent years. With the addition of Daniela and Momoa to the cast of the tenth film, the family of speedsters only increases. The last two parts of the saga will be filmed in sequence, according to Vin Diesel. The final chapters, 10 and 11, will be released in May 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Featured photo: Daniela Melchior and Idris Elba. Reproduction/Warner Bros/Disclosure.