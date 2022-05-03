Súmula de São Paulo x Santos cites Edu Dracena’s offense to the referee: “I’m with… for you, bums” | saints

In the summary of the match, Vuaden says that Dracena prevented the referees from passing through the locker room tunnel and offended the team.

– I would like to inform you that at the end of the match, when the referee team was already inside the access tunnel to the teams’ and referee’s dressing rooms, we were asked and prevented from proceeding by Mr. Eduardo Luís Abonizio de Souza (Edu Dracena), team leader do Santos, uttering the following words “Fucking always against us, I’m going to put your name to the crowd, to catch you on the street, you can tell me, I don’t give a shit about you, you bums”. I also inform you that in front of the words mentioned I felt offended – reported Vuaden.

In a press conference after the match, the manager said that Peixe has been constantly harmed by the referees and demanded that the CBF improve the level of the judges in the country.

Still on Monday night, Santos issued an official note signed by President Andres Rueda, in which he said that “Brazilian football needs recycling” (see full below).

– (I want to) Make an appeal to the CBF. It’s not the first, it’s not the second, it’s not the third time that Santos has been harmed. We are tired of sending official letters to the CBF, to the Paulista Federation, to all entities. Every time Santos is harmed. Today, what Vuaden, the fourth referee and the flag did against Santos, he cannot do. With all due respect to the professional. First, it was foul. Second, the ball belongs to Santos. He took the São Paulo player. And third, when the linesman pointed our way and then came back, our players were leaving. He had to have the experience to stop the play. Don’t let go. And soon after, a penalty comes out that harms a work we are doing – said Dracena, who continued:

– So, (Wilson) Seneme, who is in charge of the CBF refereeing, that you recycle these referees who make this type of situation. I’m not saying they are bad referees, but they have to improve. Just like we have to improve. I’m here today indignant because I’m tired of sending a letter to the CBF.

Check the official notice of saints:

“THE saints FC will no longer shut up. It’s not the first time we’ve been hurt this season. We continue to suffer from unacceptable errors in crucial parts of the game.

The refereeing of Brazilian football needs recycling and more responsibility in its actions. not only by saints, but by all clubs involved in this sport. We don’t want to be benefited in any way, but we won’t accept being harmed either.

Andrés Rueda, president of the saints FC”