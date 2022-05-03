Super Wednesday with Fed and Copom: at different times of the interest rate hike cycle, what to expect from the meetings?

XP points out that the analysis of data since the last Copom does not point to relief for the price dynamics. Inflation remains at a high level, projections for 2022 and 2023 have increased and the global environment has deteriorated. The simulations by house economists replicating the Copom model suggest an increase in the IPCA projection for 2022 from 7.1% to 7.8%, and stability at 3.4% for 2023 in relation to the March meeting, they assess.

Thus, although in line with the other analyses, they expect a 1-point increase in the Selic rate at this meeting, as the inflation scenario remains pressured and uncertain, understands that the Copom will choose to leave the door open for a possible additional readjustment in June.

XP economists currently project that the Copom will deliver a final 1-point rise at the next meeting, taking the Selic to 13.75%. “It could also be a smaller final increase, but we chose to keep the pace of 1 point, which in our view maximizes the probability of a timely convergence of inflation to the target. If the movement proves to be exaggerated, the Copom will have the opportunity to start a cycle of flexibility sooner than expected”, they assess.

Safra, on the other hand, contemplates an increase of 0.5 point at the June meeting after the hike at that meeting, with the interest rate ending the monetary tightening cycle next month, at 13.25%.

On the other hand, there are those who see that the Copom should step up even further, as is the case with Credit Suisse and BNP Paribas.

In the document to be released after the meeting, Credit expects the Central Bank to present the following important

changes in relation to the previous announcement: (i) the removal of calendar year 2022 from the monetary policy horizon, while maintaining 2023 and adding 2024; and (ii) an indication of a last increase in June, but one that is more gradual than the current tightening pace of 100 bps.

However, Credit says it prefers a more data-dependent approach with less future orientation, especially when there are great uncertainties regarding the current inflationary process in the country and about the trajectory of monetary policy in the US and its effects on emerging market currencies. .

“Our forecast for the Selic rate trajectory contemplates increases of 1 percentage point in May, 0.75 point in June and 0.5 point in August, taking the rate to 14.0% for the rest of the year”, evaluate the economists. . The other scenario, which is not a basis for the Swiss bank, would be for an early stop in June (at 13.5%) if the scenario for inflation turns out to be more favorable than our current inflation expectations of a high of 8.3 % for 2022 and an increase of 4.6% for 2023.

BNP Paribas, in turn, reiterated that it will wait for the BC post-Copom signals to revise its forecasts for the Selic, but still reinforces the assessment that it will go to 14.25% by the end of this year and end 2023 on 10, 50%. On Tuesday, economists at the bank raised inflation forecasts from 8.5% to 10%.

Fomc: beyond 0.5 point high

With the potential to further impact the market is the Federal Reserve’s decision at 15:00 (Brasilia time). Interest rates are expected to rise by 0.5 points, moving from the 0.25%-0.50% band to 0.75%-1.00%, with an acceleration in the rate of increase amid persistent inflation. In addition to the decision, markets should closely follow the press conference of the institution’s president, Jerome Powell, after tougher signals about interest rates made at the end of last month by him, which impacted the market.

The great expectations are for the pace of interest rate hikes and also for the reduction of the Fed’s asset balance. For this year, Safra expects another five interest rate hikes of the same magnitude in the Fed funds, which should end 2022 in the band 3.25%-3.50%.

Goldman Sachs points out that the Fed is expected to announce the start of its asset balance sheet reduction and highlights key questions about what comes next.

“We anticipate another 0.5 point increase in June, followed by a slowdown to a 0.25 point tightening pace for the rest of 2022, but we see reasonably high odds that the Fomc will continue to tighten by 50 points until achieve its median neutral rate estimate of 2.25-2.5%. We will therefore be on the lookout for any comments from Powell at the press conference that suggest the Fomc intends to rise in 0.5-point increments beyond June.”

There are two additional issues that are important to some investors ahead of the May meeting, Goldman points out. First, the chairman of the St. Louis, James Bullard, recently raised the possibility of a 0.75 point increase in the future, but Goldman views such an acceleration in monetary tightening as unlikely, especially as several FOMC participants stressed that they do not see an increase of this magnitude as appropriate.

Second, the minutes of the March Fomc meeting opened the door for the sale of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) during the balance sheet reduction process, but Goldman believes the Fomc will not do so as participants have a strong preference for using the interest rate as the main tool to adjust monetary policy, and holdings in MBS as part of the Fed’s balance sheet are unlikely to reach an uncomfortable level.

As for Credit Suisse, the reduction in the Fed’s asset balance should follow what came out in the minutes of the last March meeting. At the time, the document noted: “Management agreed that monthly limits of about $60 billion for Treasury bonds and about $35 billion for MBS would likely be appropriate. Leaders also generally agreed that the limits could be implemented over a period of three months or a little longer if market conditions so warrant.