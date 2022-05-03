Superbonita leaves the GNT grid after 20 years

With two decades on the air, Superbonita is leaving the programming grid of the GNT channel. The reason, according to the newspaper O Globo this Tuesday (3), is financial. The broadcaster had to prioritize other productions and as a result, at least at first, it will cease to exist.

Superbonita debuted in February 2000 with the proposal to bring the format of interviews with female personalities. Focused on the universe of beauty and quality of life, subjects alternated between hair removal, accessories, makeup and haircuts, as well as technological innovations in the cosmetics industry, etc.

The idea is original from journalist Sônia Biondo and designer Jair de Souza. From the premiere until 2005, it was presented by actress Daniela Escobar. In 2006, Taís Araújo took over the program until 2009, when she had to leave to star in Viver a Vida (2009) and be one of Manoel Carlos’ Helenas.

In 2010, Alice Braga commanded the attraction and in 2011 won the presentation by Luana Piovani. During her maternity leave between April and July 2012, Sandy, Claudia Leitte and Preta Gil shared the presentation. Each of the singers made six programs.

Superbonita marked an era on GNT

In 2014, Grazi Massafera took over, but in 2015, to play Larissa de Verdades Secretas, she was replaced by Ivete Sangalo. Two years later, she left the post to dedicate herself to her musical career, and Karol Conká started to present.

As of August 2019, Camila Pitanga returned to the attraction, but left Superbonita again after two seasons. Since July 2020, he was commanded by Taís Araújo remotely.