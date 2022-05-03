Supreme Court Draft Ending US Abortion Rights Provokes Reactions | World

The draft that could indicate the end of the right to abortion in the United States, leaked by the website Politico this Monday (2), provoked reactions across the country. The portal obtained a version, not yet officially released, of a draft of the report by minister Samuel Alito. In the text, the judge states that there is a majority in the Court to overturn the old decision, known as Roe v. Wade.

See reactions from politicians and officials in the US:

Bernie Sanders, Senator (independent)

1 of 7 Senator Bernie Sanders — Photo: Democratic National Convention / via AP Senator Bernie Sanders — Photo: Democratic National Convention / via AP

“Congress must pass legislation that codifies Roe v. Wade as the law of the land in this country NOW. And if there isn’t 60 votes in the Senate to do it, and there isn’t, we must end the obstruction to pass it. 50 votes”.

Hillary Clinton, Former US Secretary of State

2 of 7 Hillary Clinton — Photo: Getty Images / BBC Hillary Clinton — Photo: Getty Images / BBC

“This decision is a direct attack on women’s dignity, rights and lives, not to mention decades of established laws. It will kill and subjugate women, even though the vast majority of Americans think abortion should be legal. What a total disgrace.”

Elizabeth Warren, Senator (Democrat)

3 of 7 Senator Elizabeth Warren — Photo: Democratic National Convention / Pool / Reuters Senator Elizabeth Warren — Photo: Democratic National Convention / Pool / Reuters

“An extremist Supreme Court is about to overthrow #RoeVWade and impose its unpopular, far-right views across the country. It’s time for the millions who support the Constitution and abortion rights to stand up and make their voices heard. Back, Never.”

Ken Paxton, Attorney General (Republican)

“I hope the abortion issue returns to states. That’s why I led a coalition of 24 states in support of the law, which bans abortion after 15 weeks. All to ensure that unborn children are protected and pray for an end to abortion in our nation. “.

Tom Cotton, Senator (Republican)

“The Supreme Court must get to the bottom of this leak, using all necessary investigative tools. I pray that the Court will follow the Constitution and allow states to protect the unborn again. Life.”

Josh Hawley, Republican Senator (Republican)

4 of 7 Senator Josh Hawley — Photo: Saul Loeb / Pool / via AP Photo Senator Josh Hawley — Photo: Saul Loeb / Pool / via AP Photo

“The left continues its assault on the Supreme Court with an unprecedented breach of secrecy, clearly designed to intimidate. Judges must not give in to this attempt to corrupt the process. Stay strong.”

Amy Klobuchar, Senator (Democrat)

5 of 7 Amy Klobuchar — Photo: Patrick Semansky/AP Photo Amy Klobuchar — Photo: Patrick Semansky/AP Photo

“If nothing can be done in Washington, the American people and women are going to have to vote and the people who believe in the choice are going to have to vote like they’ve never voted before, because it’s the only way we can change that.”

Kathy Hochul, Governor of NY (Democrat)

6 of 7 New York State Governor Kathy Hochul — Photo: Carlo Allegri/Reuters New York State Governor Kathy Hochul (Photo: Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

“This is an absolutely disgraceful attack on our fundamental right to choose, and we will fight it with everything we have. Let me be loud and clear: New York will always guarantee your right to abortion. You have our word.”

Rick Scott, Senator (Republican)

7 of 7 Republican Senator Rick Scott — Photo: Joe Skipper / Reuters Republican Senator Rick Scott — Photo: Joe Skipper / Reuters

“The Supreme Court’s confidential deliberation process is sacred and protects it from political interference. This violation shows that radical Democrats are working even harder to intimidate and undermine the Court. It has always been their plan. Judges cannot be swayed by this.” attack”.

Tim Ryan, Senate Candidate (Democrat)

“Taking down Roe would be absolutely wrong. Not to mention catastrophic for Ohio, where Republicans have introduced an extreme proposal to ban abortion before most women even know they are pregnant. We must fight. The most fundamental rights of Ohioans are at stake. match”.

Alexis McGill Johnson, Chair of the Planned Abortion Advocacy Group

“This leaked opinion is horrific and unprecedented, and confirms our worst fears. While we’ve seen what’s written on the wall for decades, it’s no less devastating, and comes as anti-abortion groups reveal their ultimate plan to ban abortion in across the country. (We) will continue to fight like hell to protect the right to safe and legal access to abortion.”

National Center for Women’s Rights

“The language of the draft opinion that has leaked from the Supreme Court is outrageous, irresponsible and shocking. Any judge who signs this opinion is fueling the harm and violence that will happen to people who become pregnant in this country.”

Civil Liberty Union