Surprise actors at the premiere confirm SPOILERS for the film

We are very close to the premiere of Doctor Strange 2 in cinemas here in Brazil! The premiere of the film takes place next Wednesday (04/05), but on the night of this Monday (02/05), we had the premiere there in Los Angeles. With a good part of the cast and other celebrities shining on the famous red carpet.

READ TOO!

There were important names from the Multiverse of Madness such as Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gomez and Benedict Wong. However, behold, some actors began to appear whose presence at the event is, at the very least, suspicious…

But for those who know well, their presence there is practically a CONFIRMATION of the biggest spoilers of the film. Precisely the actors who were in the leaked scenes of the last few days.

Once again, there is that old warning of SPOILERS! Follow at your own risk!

The first one is no spoiler, but it’s always worth the curiosity. This is Sir Patrick Stewart, who returns as Professor Xavier! The actor had already briefly appeared in the trailer, but even so, he gave several interviews saying it was NOT him.

Well, now there are no more excuses.

Now things get a little harder to come up with an excuse. Well, look who showed up on the red carpet at the movie premiere… Lashana Lynch and Hayley Atwell!

Hayley (left) and Lashana (right) subtly confirming spoilers

Lashana played Maria Rambeau in the first Captain Marvel movie. While Hayley has given life to Peggy Carter in many movies and series, having appeared last in animation What If.

And what’s so great about them appearing at the premiere? Needless to say, as reported a long time ago, Lashana and Hayley are in the movie! They play, respectively, Captain Marvel and Captain Carter!

Check out a glimpse of the two in the film, through the photo that was leaked last weekend:

Delicate timing to call the actresses to the red carpet, just days after the biggest leak in the film’s history. But it was inevitable!

What will come in the next few days? keep an eye on Marvel’s legacy for more information.

Check out the best images from the Doctor Strange 2 premiere

Only three days to go until the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessthe new movie from Marvel Studios that is also one of the most anticipated of the year.

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi, responsible for the original Spider-Man trilogy, and finally gives Benedict Cumberbatch’s hero a new solo adventure, something that hasn’t happened since 2016.

And today the studio held the film’s world premiere in Los Angeles, which brought the film’s biggest stars walking down a gigantic red carpet, which was attended by many fans and cosplayers.

THE Marvel published official photos on their social networks, and the best photos you can check out below:

What did you think? keep following the Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

Listen to the Legacy Podcast:

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The film has a release date set for Brazilian cinemas on the day May 5, 2022!

Read ALL ABOUT Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!