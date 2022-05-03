Taison sends a message after Paulinho’s serious injury at Corinthians

Corinthians midfielder Paulinho tore a cruciate ligament in his left knee during the match against Fortaleza. The 33-year-old will undergo surgery in the coming days and will be out of action for at least six months.

The attacking midfielder Taison, from Internacional, sent a message to the player after the injury. Through social networks, the athlete said: “Paulinho my brother, I love you! Stand firm, you are blessed! I love you bro!”.

Paulinho returned to Corinthians this season, played 20 games and scored four goals. The player was a starter in the São Paulo team, but the injury could make him out of the club’s plans throughout the season.

The midfielder has a contract until December 2023 and should continue performing recovery activities at CT Joaquim Grava. The expectation of the direction is that he returns as soon as possible to return to training with the rest of the cast.

Taison returned to play for Inter

Attacking midfielder Taison recently returned from injury and coach Mano Menezes explained, during the press conference, his absence in Internacional’s starting eleven. The athlete entered the second stage of the match against Avaí.

“Taison was coming from a stop, we had a conversation. I showed him what the team had done in his absence, he knows because he’s smart. So, we thought about using it in the second part of the game, as we did. When the other team, for his conditions, was already at a higher wear of 60 minutes of play”, commented the coach.

“So, this lag that he has to have been out for a period would be balanced. He is a quality player with experience. I think Inter went to bring him back because they see this player in him, just like we do. So, let’s now evolve the condition,” he concluded.