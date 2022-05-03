Taxation will hit the R$ 1 trillion mark in the early hours of this Tuesday (3/5)

posted on 02/05/2022 18:32 / updated on 02/05/2022 18:33



(credit: ACSP/Disclosure)

The Taxmeter will register in the dawn of this Tuesday (3/5) the mark of R$ 1 trillion. The panel is installed at the headquarters of the São Paulo Commercial Association (ACSP), located in the Historic Center of São Paulo. The figure, which should be reached at 1:37 am, records the amount paid by Brazilian taxpayers to federal, state and municipal governments since the beginning of this year.

Taxes, fees and contributions are accounted for — including fines, interest and monetary restatement. In 2021, the mark took 16 more days to beat.





According to ACSP economist Marcel Solimeo, the higher collection was mainly caused by the increase in inflation. He also recalls that part of the taxes is passed on to consumers in the prices of products, the so-called embedded tax.

“The higher the price, the higher the embedded tax. Some items are extremely taxed, such as fuel and electricity”, says the economist.

Taxes on Mother’s Day

Consumers who go out to buy a Mother’s Day gift this year will pay at least 36% tax of the final price of the product. The calculation is made by the Brazilian Institute of Planning and Taxation (IBPT). In the case of imported perfumes, for example, 78.99% of their value is due to taxes. In nationals, the percentage is a little lower: 69.13%.