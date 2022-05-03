Telê, Muricy, Ceni, Raí and… Hernanes!

Gratitude, fate, family and friends. It was with these four words that Hernanes defined his trajectory in football. The midfielder was on Monday at Restaurante Raça (Estádio do Morumbi) to officially announce his retirement from football or, as he himself said, the beginning of a second life.

The Prophet is, as he calls himself, an upside-down person. Hernanes spoke about his childhood in Pernambuco, his stints at Santo André, São Paulo, Lazio, Inter, Juventus, Hebei Fortune and Sport and shared his unique vision of football with journalists, friends and family. A vision that formed him for life.

Among many “prophecies”, one caught my attention: “From the beginning I always tried to be the best at what I did. Having as an idol a left-hander, I also became a left-hander… nobody is born ready and I formed what I am with a lot of work.”

Hernanes’ obstinacy is the pure DNA of São Paulo, a club of many glories and achievements but, above all, a club that teaches that work, dedication and perseverance glorify the person, the collective and the institution. That’s what Telê Santana lined up in his glorious passage, that’s how Raí and Ceni, who worked to be what they were and that’s Muricy, the guy at work, my son.

My personal tribute to the idol Prophet Hernanes. pic.twitter.com/PCBvs5dxm8 — Daniel Perrone ♔ (@danielperrone) May 2, 2022

I confess that when I arrived at the event I had no idea what I would write in this space. It was Hernanes, with his simplicity, obstinacy and talent, who pointed me to the right words in this review. Today the Prophet officially entered my Hall of idolatry, alongside master Telê, Muricy, Raí and Ceni and some other players who, above all, were fighters and winners.

Thank you, Hernanes: you are also the pure DNA of São Paulo Futebol Clube.

“Many can be a Champion, TWO CHAMPIONS is for few, but TRI- CHAMPIONS is only SÃO PAULO.” (Anderson Hernanes de Carvalho Viana Lima)

Rubens Chiri Images | Sao Paulo FC

To access other news from the Blog São Paulo Semper Click here.

To see the Tricolor shirts in store Click here.

Greetings Tricolors!

Daniel Perrone | Sao Paulo Always!

Follow me on Kwai

Follow me on twitter

follow me on facebook

Follow me on Instagram

Post open for comments.