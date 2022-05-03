Telecine: releases on streaming in May

Among the May releases, Telecine’s streaming features the science fiction “Zona 414”, which features the almost unrecognizable actor Travis Fimmel in the lead role. Directed by newcomer Andrew Baird, the film is set in the near future, in a colony of humanoid robots. Inside the city, the place creator’s daughter disappears from the map. That’s when detective David Carmichael (Guy Pearce) and Jane (Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz), an artificial intelligence, come into action.

Telecine also brings in May “Stillwater – In Search of Truth”, a drama directed by Tom McCarthy (“Spotlight: Secrets Revealed) and starring Matt Damon. Selected for the Cannes Film Festival, but unpublished in Brazilian cinemas, the feature tells the story of a father who does everything to prove his daughter’s innocence, arrested for a murder in another country. The cast also includes Camille Cottin, Abigail Breslin and Lilou Siauvaud.

Other highlights of Telecine’s releases in May are “007 – No Time to Die”, the last feature in the James Bond franchise starring Daniel Craig; “Best Sellers – The Last Tour”, director Lina Roessler’s debut feature that unites veteran Michael Caine and Aubrey Plaza in a dramatic comedy; and the new films from the horror franchises “The Purge” and “Paranormal Activity”.

Check out Telecine’s full schedule of releases in May:

3/5 – Destruction: Los Angeles

5/5 – Zone 414

7/5 – 007 – No Time to Die

5/10 – Best Sellers – The Last Tour

5/14 – The Purge: The Frontier

5/17 – We two

5/19 – In the Company of Evil

5/21 – Stillwater – In Search of Truth

5/24 – Back to Italy

5/26 – Lucky friends

5/28 – Paranormal Activity: Nearby Being

5/31 – The Ritual – Evil Presence

With information from the Telecine press office.