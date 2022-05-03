Ten years after restoration became a meme, artwork gets a big-headed doll version in Spain – News

NewsWorld

Ten years after restoration became a meme, artwork gets a big-headed doll version in Spain

Spanish artist Cecilia Giménez, 91, rose to worldwide fame after restoring Elías García Martínez’s fresco Ecce Homo, originally painted in 1930. The work, however, did not go as planned, making the painting one of the first popular memes. on the Internet.

The restoration of the fresco — a work done on walls or ceilings — that features the image of Jesus, released in 2012, won a tribute from the Borja City Council, city of Spain where the work remains on display. Ten years later, Ecce Homo became a big-headed doll with an image identical to the “re-reading” of Giménez.

Although it was seen at the time as a mistake on the part of a restaurateur, the success of the meme caused hundreds of thousands of tourists to visit the small town of Borja to see the fresco.

“This presentation is also a small tribute to Cecilia Gimenéz, a Borja lover from her city who, unintentionally, took Borja to all parts of the world”, highlighted the Ecce Homo de Borja Foundation in a publication on social networks.




Martínez’s work turned out to be more famous after Giménez’s restoration than before. At the time, the local police came to suspect vandalism, but after investigation it was discovered that the changes had been made by an elderly woman in the city.

The Spaniard defended herself by pointing out that she had received authorization for such work and that she was just trying to save the work, partially damaged by humidity and other wear and tear caused by time.

The truth is that Ecce Homo has become a contemporary symbol, with reproductions in different products and spaces around the world thanks to the work of Martínez.




