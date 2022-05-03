Tennis legend serves time in overcrowded, rat-infested prison

Sentenced by a British court to two and a half years in prison for financial crimes, German Boris Becker was sent to Wandsworth prison in London, ranked by local media as one of the worst in England.

At 54, Becker, who won six tournaments and gold at the Barcelona-92 Olympics, was found guilty of four financial crimes, including hiding assets to avoid paying off debts.

According to the Daily Mail, the arrest of Wandsworth it’s in a Victorian-era building, it’s overcrowded and rat-infested. Inspection report points out that the place houses 1,300 prisoners, who spend more than 22 hours a day in their cells.

The document states that violence is a problem there, with almost one attack per day among prisoners between 2020 and 2021. “Prison officials used force 1,295 times during the same period, that is, almost four times a day. “, describes the Daily Mail, based on the inspection report.

In 2020, filmmaker Chris Atkins, who served a five-year sentence in Wandsworth for tax fraud, described the place in a book as “one of the most infamous prisons in the country”.

He wrote that what impressed him most upon his arrival in 2016 was the noise. “Screams, grunts, barks, threats, laughter, crying, arguments, fights. It’s like someone playing all the sound effects at once. The reception wing looks like it was last renovated in 1895, when [o escritor] Oscar Wilde was imprisoned here for homosexuality.”

Wandsworth facade in London, where Boris Becker will serve time Image: Andrew Aitchison/Corbis via Getty Images

“Wandsworth It’s a very violent prison, but if you keep your head down and don’t get involved in drugs and debt and all the ward politics, it’s not that dangerous. Just stay out of the way. I would say just get your head up and it won’t be as bad as you think it will if,” Atkins continued.

The filmmaker added that most of the inmates appear to have serious mental illness or drug addictions or both.

“What do they do all day? They smoke and watch TV. For most, the day starts at 7:45. Those who are employed go to work, often as kitchen maids and janitors. For the rest, most of the day is spent ‘beating’ their cells.

Also according to the newspaper, Becker spends the first 15 days in a category B wing, which is overcrowded, and then must be transferred to a lower security wing.

Becker will initially stay in a single room but is expected to be moved to a shared cell soon, the paper says. The space, with concrete floors and walls, measures 1.8 meters by 3.6 meters and has a toilet seat without a door or curtain. The cells still have bunk beds with mattresses covered in blue plastic.