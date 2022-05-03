Michelle Marie Pfeiffer, or simply Michelle Pfeiffer as she is known, is an American actress and producer, winner of a Golden Globe, BAFTA and Silver Bear. Nominated for 3 Oscars, she is recognized as one of the most talented actresses of her generation. Michelle started acting in movies in 1980, but it was in 1983 that she got her first breakout role. the movie was scarface, and she acted alongside none other than Al Pacino. This Friday, the 29th, Michelle Pfeiffer turned 64. To honor the actress, we selected 5 of her films for you to watch and review. Check out our list below.

READ TOO

The 5 Best Movies with Michelle Pfeiffer

1. Scarface

First of all, one of Michelle Pfeiffer’s biggest roles and what made her known was in scarface, Michelle is Elvira Hancock. In the film, an exiled Cuban criminal (Al Pacino) heads to Miami and is soon working for a drug kingpin. His rise in the gang is meteoric, but when he begins to take an interest in the boss’ mistress Elvira (Michelle Pfeiffer), he has him killed. However, he escapes the attack, kills the mastermind of the crime, stays with his lover – but simultaneously feels incestuous desires for his sister (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) – and takes control of the gang.

In a short time he earns more money than he ever dreamed of. However, he is in the crosshairs of federal agents, who catch him when he is “exchanging” money. But his problem can be solved if he does a “service” in New York for a big drug dealer and influential people, who can manipulate power to help him. However, the mission takes an unexpected turn when, in order to accomplish it, he needs to kill children.

2. A Special Day

/ 1h 48min / comedy, romance

1h 48min comedy, romance Available on Telecine

Second, in A special day, Michelle is Melanie Parker, an architect, where she stars with George Clooney who plays Jack Taylor, a newspaper columnist, the two meet when their children are late and miss a school trip. From then on, what should be a normal day at work ends up being a madness of comings and goings between cell phones, children and several other crises that threaten to end their careers in just 12 hours.

3. A Lesson in Love

2002 / 2h 12min / Drama

2h 12min Available on HBO Max

Third, in this moving drama, Michelle is attorney Rita Harrison. In the film, Sam Dawson (Sean Penn) is a mentally disabled man who raises his daughter Lucy (Dakota Fanning) with a great deal of help from his friends. However, as soon as she is 7 years old, Lucy begins to intellectually surpass her father, and this situation draws the attention of a social worker who wants Lucy committed to an orphanage. From then on, Sam faces a case that is virtually impossible for him to win, counting on the help of lawyer Rita Harrison (Michelle Pfeiffer), who accepts the case as a challenge with her colleagues.

4. Ant-Man and the Wasp

2018/ 1h 58min / Action, Science Fiction, Adventure

1h 58min Available on Disney+

Michelle Pfeiffer also participated in Marvel, in this film she is the original Wasp that was lost in the Quantum Realm. In short, after helping Captain America in the battle against Iron Man in Germany, Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) is sentenced to two years of house arrest for breaking the Treaty of Sokovia. Faced with this situation, he was forced to temporarily retire from the superhero post. With just three days to go, he has a strange dream about Janet Van Dyne/The Wasp (Michelle Pfeiffer), who disappeared 30 years ago upon entering the quantum world in an act of heroism. When looking for Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and his daughter Hope (Evangeline Lilly) in search of explanations, Scott is quickly co-opted by the duo so he can help them in their new mission: building a quantum tunnel, with the aim of rescuing Janet from her limbo. .

5. Murder on the Orient Express

2017 / 1h 49min / Thriller, Police

1h 49min Thriller, Police Available on Star+

Finally, we have Murder on the Orient Express, Michelle Pfeiffer is Mrs. Hubbard, the talkative American lady. In short, detective Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) boards the Orient Express train at the last minute, thanks to his friendship with Bouc (Tom Bateman), who coordinates the trip. Once on board, he meets the other passengers and resists the insistent approach of Edward Ratchett (Johnny Depp), who wants to hire him to be his private bodyguard. The following night, Ratchett is killed in his wagon. With the trip momentarily interrupted by a blizzard that caused the train to derail, Bouc convinces Poirot to use his deductive skills in order to unravel the crime committed.

Anyway, did you like our selection of films with Michelle Pfeiffer?

Finally, if you liked our content, we invite you to follow us on Google News to receive our articles first hand. In addition, you can also follow us on social media. twitterInstagram and Facebook to stay on top of everything that goes on in the world of series and movies.