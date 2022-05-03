The Batman 2 is confirmed and Robert Pattinson returns to the main role

For Batman fans, there’s news. Warner Bros. confirmed that the actor Robert Pattinson will return to theaters in the role of Batman. The studio spoke about the production of the sequel during CinemaCon, a convention aimed at the film market that took place recently in Las Vegas.

The next Dark Knight movie with Pattinson is already in production and will once again be directed and produced by Matt Reeves. However, many details of the sequel remain under wraps, such as the plot or other cast names.

As for when the new DC superhero movie will be released, there’s still no date set. What is known so far is that the sequel will come until 2027, as said by producer Dylan Clark. In addition, two spin-off series derived from the feature have already been announced: one from Penguin and one from Arkham Asylum.

The movie “The Batman” is now available on HBO Max. The film follows the second year of young and lonely billionaire Bruce Wayne. With few reliable allies, the lone vigilante is revenge in person for the population of dark and dangerous Gotham City.

In addition to Robert Pattinson, the cast includes Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman), Paul Dano (Riddler), Barry Keoghan (Joker) and Colin Farrell (Penguin).

Box office success

The movie “The Batman” was a worldwide success. To give you an idea, the production grossed over 750 million dollars at the box office around the world. In Brazil, the production raised more than 100 million reais at the box office.

With that number, “The Batman” became the sixth highest grossing in the country for a DC and Warner film. Behind “Joker” (R$158 million), “Aquaman” (R$140 million), “Justice League” (R$135 million), “Batman v Superman” (R$133 million), “Suicide Squad (R$133 million) R$118 million) and “Wonder Woman” (109.7 million).