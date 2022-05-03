NewsWorld

The condition of the Bolsonaro government to sell missiles to Germany

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius12 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read

MUNSTER, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 07: Two Leopard 2 A6 heavy battle tanks and a Puma infantry fighting vehicle of the Bundeswehr's 9th Panzer Training Brigade participate in a demonstration of capabilities during a visit by Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht to the Bundeswehr Army training grounds on February 07 , 2022 in Munster, Germany. Lambrecht confirmed today that Germany will additional Bundeswehr troops to Lithuania, where it leads a NATO contingent. NATO member countries have been sending troops and military hardware to NATO member countries across eastern Europe as a signal that it is taking the current Russian troop buildup on the Russian and Belarusian borders to Ukraine seriously. The buildup has caused international fears of a possible, imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
The Brazilian government has yet to officially respond to the Germans on the request and there is no rush to address the issue – Sean Gallup/Getty Images