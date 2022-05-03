The condition of the Bolsonaro government to sell missiles to Germany

Radar reveals this week, in the edition of VEJA that is on newsstands, that Germany formally asked the government of Jair Bolsonaro to supply missiles from German Leopard tanks.

The armored car from the 1960s is still operated on a large scale in Brazil, which has the largest supply of ammunition of this caliber in the world. The Germans, who still have this model of armor, decided to send the tanks to the war in Ukraine to reinforce the troops fighting against Vladimir Putin’s Russia. The Germans, however, lack the tank’s ammunition, sold precisely to Brazil in the past.

The Brazilian government has not officially responded to the Germans on the request and there is no rush to address the issue. For now, the position is to deny the supply of missiles. If it decides to export the weapons, however, it will be on one condition: that the missiles are not passed on to the Ukrainians or any other country.

“Ammunition will not be sent, under any circumstances, if the final destination is Ukraine. Eventually, the ammunition can even be sold back to Germany, as long as they promise not to re-export it,” says a senior government source.

Continues after advertising





