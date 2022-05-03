The most recommended stocks by analysts to buy in May; BB and Multiplan join the list

Doubts around the maintenance of global economic growth with the lockdowns in China and the continuation of the war deeply impacted risk assets in April. With the strong price volatility and the first month of negative foreign capital inflow to the Exchange, commodity stocks were put to the test.

However, despite the strong drop of just over 10% of the Ibovespa in April, commodity stocks remain attractive and the recent strong fluctuation in prices seems to be a more conjunctural effect, in the view of Fernando Ferreira, Jennie Li and Rebecca Nossig, who part of the XP review team.

With three representatives linked to the production of raw materials, the commodity stock that led the analysts’ nominations in May was Vale (VALE3), with eight recommendations.

Suzano (SUZB3) and Petrobras (PETR4) also appeared, both with four recommendations.

Although companies linked to commodities are still present in the portfolio compiled by the InfoMoney, the novelty of the month is the increase in the presence of shares more linked to the domestic economy, with the entry of Multiplan (MULT3) and the continuation of the shares of Arezzo (ARZZ3). Both with four nominations.

When looking at the history of portfolios compiled by InfoMoney, it is possible to see that Multiplan returned to the recommendations after almost a year. The last time the role had appeared on the list was in July 2021.

Another novelty is the entry of Banco do Brasil papers (BBAS3). They had last participated in the list in February 2021. As a result, the financial sector also increased its participation in this month’s compilation, with the shares of Banco do Brasil and Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4), which received five and four recommendations, respectively.

Although in the passage from April to May, two actions were entered, there was no exit of any paper. InfoMoney gathers the recommended portfolios of ten investment houses monthly, selecting the five most cited names by the consulted brokers. The number may be higher if there is a tie, as was the case this month.

Check below the seven most recommended actions for May 2022, the number of recommendations and the performance of each role in April, 2022 and in 12 months:

Company ticker number of recommendations return in april Return in 2022 Return in 12 months OK VALE3 8 -12.88% 10.94% -13.04% Itaú Unibanco ITUB4 5 -13.08% 14.33% 8.64% suzano SUZB3 4 -10.05% -16.48% -25.78% Petrobras PETR4 4 -1.06% 16.33% 66.78% Arezzo ARZZ3 4 -0.79% 16.54% 18.84% multiplan MULT3 4 0.69% 31.68% 8.02% Bank of Brazil BAAS3 4 -4.27% 18.61% 21.91% Ibovespa – – -10.10% 2.91% -10.15%

Sources: Ágora, Ativa, BB Investimentos, BTG Pactual, Elite, Genial, Guide, Órama, Santander Corretora, XP Investimentos and economics

See now the analysts’ view, released in a report, for each of the recommended actions in May:

Once again in the lead in the nominations are Vale’s shares. This time, the action received eight recommendations. When looking at the price of paper, the XP analysis team considers that the drop in the price of iron ore, in addition to the lower-than-expected production for the first quarter of this year, were the main factors that pulled Petrobras’ price down by April.

With the recent price correction, the current moment could be a good entry point, according to Ricardo Peretti, individual strategist at Santander. In his justification, he stated that Vale’s discount in relation to global peers has returned to the level of almost 25%.

In addition to being discounted, the house expects Chinese demand to improve between May and June and that there will be weak growth in supply in the coming years, which could help the miner.

When commenting on the results for the first quarter, the Santander strategist said that the numbers were slightly below estimates, highlighting the proforma adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda, its acronym in English). $6.3 billion.

On the positive side, Peretti highlighted the approval by Vale’s Board of Directors of a new share buyback program (limited to 500 million shares or almost 10% of the total outstanding shares, with a duration of 18 months). In his view, this reinforces the focus on shareholder remuneration, which can lead to a positive market reaction to the mining company’s shares.

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4)

In second place are the shares of Itaú Unibanco. The paper is among those recently added to the BB Investimentos portfolio. Although the environment is less favorable for some banks because of the increase in delinquency, Victor Penna and Wesley Bernabé, from the in-house analysis team, pointed out that the institution has a good operational moment.

They also argued that the sharp drop in share prices makes room for a low-risk “tactical move” that investors can make to position themselves in the financial sector.

According to them, much of the recent decline is linked to Santander’s result (SANB11), which pointed to a significant increase in default and worried analysts. This phenomenon also ended up impacting the other banks on the Stock Exchange.

Penna and Bernabé, however, argued that Santander’s results should not be fully extended to Itaú, as there are differences in their balance sheets, asset portfolio, and more conservative levels of provisioning and default.

“Itaú is one of the most adapted banks to the new banking context, with significant advances in the digitalization of its platform, multiple strategic partnerships, strict control of expenses and a robust history of sustainable initiatives”, highlighted the BB specialists.

In third place, tied with five other shares, are Suzano’s shares. For Peretti, from Santander, the paper and cellulose company should have a strong cash generation this year, benefiting from the scenario of the house that predicts that the dollar will end 2022 at R$ 5 and by the price of pulp that should be around US$ 630 a ton, on average.

The company also recorded a strong reduction in its indebtedness, with the net debt/Ebitda multiple – which measures the amount generated by a company that can be used to pay debts – going from 4.3 times in 2020 to 2.3 times in 2022, according to projections made by Peretti.

For him, the fall in indebtedness can make the producer enter new projects, which can add value to the company, in addition to allowing it to improve its scale. According to the strategist, the stock is preferred in the pulp and paper sector and the target price at the end of this year is R$79.

Petrobras PN (PETR4)

Also with four recommendations are Petrobras’ preferred shares. In the view of XP analysts, the shares are “too cheap to ignore”.

In the house’s calculations, the shares are trading at 2.4 times EV/Ebitda – which compares the company’s value with its cash generation capacity – 12 months ahead. Such values ​​are below global peers that present corporate risks, or that have good corporate governance.

When simulating a scenario of greater stress for the shares, XP analysts said they reached a fair price of R$47.80 for the oil company’s preferred shares. Which, in their view, shows that much of the negative scenario is already embedded in current prices.

For the calculation, they included a 15% discount on international parity prices for oil products.

Another one that received four recommendations in May was Arezzo papers. Among the highlights is the fact that they ended the month of April again above the performance of the Ibovespa.

For XP analysts, the company remains a high-quality name with solid prospects for organic growth, through brands such as Ana Capri, Vans and Reserva. They also stated that Arezzo should benefit from the economic recovery and remain more resilient than peers, as it is more focused on the middle and upper-income classes.

Also noteworthy is the robust model of franchises and multi-brands that ensure good capillarity for the company, according to XP specialists. In addition, the fact that most of the production is outsourced is interesting because it allows it to focus on the development of all its products and on the management and construction of its brands, ponder the analysts.

Multiplan (MULT3)

One of the news this month is Multiplan’s shares, which also became part of Guide’s portfolio in May.

According to the broker’s analysts, the company showed a strong recovery on all fronts of operation compared to the level before the pandemic, with an evolution in the occupancy rate and a drop in the delinquency rate, which resulted in an excellent financial result.

When looking at the company’s recently released balance sheet numbers, Guide’s experts pointed out that the same store rent (SSR), comparing the rents of the same stores that were in the same location in the current period and in the same period of the previous year, was 54.3% and that the number was “impressive”, with a real growth of 0.6 %.

For them, the quarter showed that Multiplan had an organic operational recovery. Not to mention that the previous numbers of April point to continuity in the dynamics of recovery of rents, added the analysts.

“That said, we see Multiplan as one of the top picks sectors, proving to have high bargaining power vis-à-vis their tenants and great portfolio resilience during the pandemic”, said the analysts.

Bank of Brazil (BBAS3)

Another newcomer to this month’s portfolio were Banco do Brasil shares. Although the stock was also penalized in April, XP analysts argued that the bank outperformed the Ibovespa index in the same period.

The broker’s specialists emphasized that the result is due to the portfolio’s more defensive profile, with low delinquency and higher coverage ratio in the sector. They also argued that the shares are attractively priced relative to peers.

“Additionally, we see its operation as more resilient among its peers in a macro moment that is still challenging in the short term. That said, we reinforce our positive view for the bank and our buy recommendation for the paper”, highlighted XP analysts.

