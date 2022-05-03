The Strongest vs Athletico: see lineups, refereeing and how to follow the Libertadores game | liberators

Atletico visit The Strongest this Tuesday, at 7:15 pm, at the Hernando Siles stadium, for the fourth round of the Libertadores. Hurricane is the runner-up of group B, with four points. Libertad leads with seven. Caracas and The Strongest are behind, with two. The ge follows the match in Real Time.

THE Drilling comes from two consecutive defeats in the season, both by 1 to 0 and away from home, to América-MG (Serie A) and Libertad (Libertadores). The last triumph took place against Flamengo, at Arena da Baixada, on April 23.

THE Tiger arrives with a four-game unbeaten streak: two wins and two draws. The most recent setback was precisely for Athletico, away from home, on April 14. On the other hand, the Bolivian team repeatedly stumbled against Caracas (Libertadores) and Real Santa Cruz (Boliviano) at home.

Libertadores complete table

The clubs face each other for the fourth time in the biggest competition in South America. In 2014, Hurricane won at home 1-0, with a goal from Paulinho Dias. In the return, with a goal from Adriano Imperador, Athletico lost by 2 to 1 and was eliminated in the group stage. In 2022, David Terans secured the victory, with a penalty, in the debut of coach Fábio Carille.

Real time: click here and follow The Strongest x Athletico on ge

1 of 4 Datasheet: The Strongest x Athletico — Photo: ge Technical sheet: The Strongest x Athletico — Photo: ge

Athletico – Coach: Fábio Carille

The red-black commander cannot count on defender Pedro Henrique, with Covid-19 – Lucas Halter takes the vacancy. In addition to the holder, four other reserves also tested positive.

The midfielder Erick plays improvised as a right-back in Orejuela’s spot. The question for the coach is whether to take a midfielder or a forward from the team. Christian and Marcelo Cirino fight for the title.

Hurricane must have: Bento; Matheus Felipe, Lucas Halter and Lucas Fasson; Erick, Bryan Garcia, Christian (Marcelo Cirino) and Abner; David Terans, Canobbio and Vitinho.

3 of 4 Probable Athletico vs The Strongest — Photo: ge Probable Athletico vs The Strongest — Photo: ge

Embezzlement: Pedro Henrique, Pablo Siles, Marlos and Pablo (Covid-19); Thiago Heleno, Kawan, Léo Cittadini, Julimar, Reinaldo and Matheus Babi (medical department).

+ More news from Athletico

The Strongest – Coach: Christian Díaz

Pressured into office, the Argentine coach spared some holders in the 1-1 draw with Real Santa Cruz. Henry Vaca, Fernando Saucedo, Rodrigo Amaral and Gabriel Esparza entered during the second half and should return to the starting lineup.

Tigers must have: Viscarra; Saúl Torres, Castillo, Demiquel and Juan Aponte; Gabriel Esparza (Yvo Calleros), Ursino and Saucedo; Henry Vaca, Triverio and Maurício Prost

4 of 4 — Photo: Infographics — Photo: Infographics

Referee : Augusto Menendez (PER)

: Augusto Menendez (PER) assistants : Michael Orue (PER) and Jesus Sanchez (PER)

: Michael Orue (PER) and Jesus Sanchez (PER) fourth referee: Kevin Ortega (PER)