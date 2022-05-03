“The Umbrella Academy”: Netflix shows Umbrella and Sparrow teams in posters

The third season of “The Umbrella Academy” is coming to the catalog of Netflix and, to increase the anxiety of the fans, the streaming released, this Monday (2), two new posters of the series.

The new posters feature the complete Umbrella and Sparrow teams. Check out:

In season two, the Hargreeves brothers found a new team of vigilantes, Sparrow Academy, which also has Ben (formerly Number Six) in its lineup. The season explored alternate versions of the characters in addition to time travel.

Learn more about Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy” series

Based on a series of comics by Gerard Waylead singer of My Chemical Romanceand the Brazilian Gabriel Bá“The Umbrella Academy” arrived on Netflix in 2018 as a form of adaptation of the comics published by Dark Horse Comics in 2007.

The series follows a team of brothers who are reunited after the mysterious death of their adoptive father. In doing so, they discover surprising family secrets.

The cast includes names like Elliot Page, Justin H. Min, David Castañeda, Britne Oldford, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Jake Epstein, Robert Sheehan, Genesis Rodriguez, Aidan R Gallagher, Cazzie David and others.

The third season arrives on June 22 in the Netflix catalog.

