The Umbrella Academy releases season 3 posters showing the two teams

Umbrella Academy vs. Sparrow Academy, who’s gonna win this one?!

Today, Netfliz released two new posters for the third season of The Umbrella Academy, showing the two teams of heroes from the series – each with very interesting visuals – and preparing fans for the launch of the new year in a few weeks.

One of the new posters brings the Umbrella Academy, formed by Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Cinco and Viktor. Some of them with different visuals than what we saw them in season 2, more specifically Allison, Diego and Victor, Besides Five who, as you can see, has grown a lot and is almost a young adult in his late teens.

The second poster, as you can imagine, is focused on the Sparrow Academy and brings all the new characters that we will meet this season, including Ben, who is very different from the version we knew in the series before, now the character, who is No. 2, is described as “tactical and Machiavellian”, “willing to become a leader, whatever the cost.”

Check out the posters:

Back for season three Elliot Page like Victor, Aidan Gallagher like Five, Robert Sheehan like Klaus, Emmy Raver-Lampman like Allison, David Castaneda like Diego, Tom Hopper like Luther and Colm Feore like Sir Reginald. The spotlight is on the rookie Academya Sparrow, led by Ben (Justin H.Min). They are interpreted by Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez and Cazzie David.

In the story, we will see a rivalry between the two versions of the Hargreeves Family, good with a quite different personality and a great presence of sir Reginald, who is still alive when they arrive in the new timeline

the third season of The Umbrella Academy debut in Netflix in June 22, 2022

Below, remember the second season of The Umbrella Academy: