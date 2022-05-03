The Yakuza Princess takes the Japanese mafia to the streets of São Paulo

The Japanese-Brazilian-American feature film A Princesa da Yakuza, recently released on April 20 on the Netflix streaming platform, based on the graphic novel Samurai Shiroby Brazilian comic artist Danilo Beyruth, released in 2018 by DarkSide, telling the story of Akemi, a young Japanese descendant living in the Liberdade neighborhood who is actually heir to the Yakuza mafia, having been hidden in Brazil since she was little.

Filmed mostly in São Paulo in the Liberdade neighborhood and in Osaka, Japan, it has a footprint of films of this Japanese genre, such as Kate, also released in 2021 on Netflix, starring American actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead. A feature full of emotion, drama, suspense and family appeal, and very, very bloody, contemplated in a tightly tied script based on the comic by Beyruth and written by Fernando Toste and Kimi Lee.

A Princesa da Yakuza is a Japanese-Brazilian film that praises the Japanese community, with action and adventure, escaping from the cliché national films that are propagated outside the country. Star Masumi, who plays young Akemi, who shortly after turning 21, she sees in her way a strange man with no memory with a katana (a type of Japanese sword commonly used by samurai). From that meeting, Akemi is pursued by the deadly yakuza (members of the Japanese mafia) and, to survive, she needs to face her past while taking risks on the streets of São Paulo.

A film directed by Vicente Amorim, which brought the whole story of Danilo, adding influences from Japanese action cinema, in which there is a lot of blood, terror, drama and adventures through the alleys of the eastern neighborhoods. Because there are certain times that the neighborhood of Liberdade, it really seems that it is a community in Japan, because all the lights give all the mood to the long.

In addition to the fight scenes, which give more impact to the film, although some scenes are strong, as there is a lot of blood and decapitation, which is why it is not recommended for minors or for people with a weak stomach, as Yakuza Princess is a bloodbath from start to finish. Speaking of the end, what he hinted is that there was an opinion of a second film, when Akemi reveals the name of the mysterious man, Shiro, there is a suspense in the air of a sequel, if they really went to Japan or if stayed here in Brazil, that was a mystery he left.

But in itself, The Yakuza Princess is available on Netflix with lots of action, adventure, drama, mystery and gore, starring Masumi as Akemi, Jonathan Rhys Meyers as Shiro, Tsuyoshi Ihara as Takeshi, Eijiro Ozaki as Kojiro, Kenny Read as the taxi driver, Mariko Takai as Mrs. Tsugahara, Charles Paraventi as Armond, Toshiji Takeshima as Chiba, and Lucas Oranmian as Expert.

Per Priscila Visconti