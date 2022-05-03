“They get along very well”; journalist reveals Ceni’s conversation with Flame medallion and São Paulo can make an offer

Rogério recently worked at Flamengo and has a good relationship with most of the cast.

Rogério Ceni worked at Flamengo last season and managed to win some relevant titles under the command of red-black, such as the 2020 Brazilian Championship and the following year’s Super Cup. Even with a troubled passage, the coach made some good friends at the Club.

Having a good relationship with some players in the current squad, Rogério Ceni has conversations with some players and can “intermediate” some signings for São Paulo, his current club, at least that happened according to journalist Thiago Asmar, from Jovem Pan.

“Remembering that Rogério Ceni would have even spoken with Diego Alves, an experienced Flamengo player who is now third goalkeeper. Santos and Hugo fight for the title there. He has Rogério’s confidence,” said Thiago.

“The two get along very well, because it was Ceni who played Diego Alves at Flamengo when he arrived. Flamengo would not renew Diego, but Rogério asked him to renew. He became the absolute starter with Rogério. I even think a better goalkeeper than the two who are in São Paulo today”, he added.