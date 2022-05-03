Thomas Müller renews with Bayern until 2024 and remakes childhood photo for ad | german football

The love story between Thomas Müller and Bayern Munich will continue for a few more years. The German club announced on Tuesday the renewal of the striker’s contract, which will now have a contract with the club until 2024 – a year after the last agreement with the Bavarians.

Bayern used nostalgia to make the announcement of the renewal. For this, he reconstituted the room that Müller slept in as a child and which is recorded in an iconic photo, when the player was still a child. In the image, he wears a Bayern shirt, surrounded by photos and posters of the Bavarian club. The ace remade the image in the present day, posing with a shirt with the number 2024.

A declared Bayern fan, Müller began his career at the club still in the youth categories, where he arrived in 2000, aged 11, after taking his first steps at Pähl. The forward was promoted to the professional team in 2008, aged 19, and has since played for the Munich team – the only one he has played for in his entire career, along with the German national team.

1 of 1 Thomas Müller redoes childhood photo for renovation announcement — Photo: Disclosure / Bayern Munich Thomas Müller remakes childhood photo for renovation announcement – ​​Photo: Disclosure / Bayern Munich

– I am very happy to have renewed my contact with Bayern Munich until 2024. The journey we have been on since I joined the base in 2000 has been a fantastic success story so far. It’s a pleasure to defend these colors year after year, on and off the field – even if the wind blows in your face from time to time. So let’s continue together – Müller told the club’s official website.