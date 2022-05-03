thousands of products enter Shopee’s 5.5 clearance sale

Shopee’s Big Sale 5.5 is coming. The entire site has offers for the 5th of May, Friday. There are R$ 5 million in discount coupons and free shipping vouchers with no minimum value. Check out how to enjoy and guarantee a good gift for mother’s month.

Discounts and coupons can be used to save in the shopping cart. Customers should be careful to apply the coupons available at the big sale.

5.5 from Shopee

The big tip so you don’t miss out on any great deals is to keep an eye on Shopee’s social media for the 5.5 sale. It is the largest shopping app in Southeast Asia that has won the world, with national and international offers.

Brazil was the first country outside of Asia. According to Shoppe, even outside 5.5, purchases are guaranteed. In this way, the customer’s money is saved until he receives the product at home and confirms delivery through the application.

To get even more out of the great deals day, customers need to download the Shopee app. Payments are made by bank slip, PIX and credit card in up to six interest-free installments.

The application also allows tracking of orders to give more security to customers. For the May promotion, customers will be able to take advantage of more than R$ 5 million in coupons and discounts.

There are several categories and discounted products, such as clothing, toys for pets, home decor, games and much more. Special offers for mother’s month are up to 60% off.