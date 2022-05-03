Today rival, Cristaldo declares to Palmeiras: “Feeling will not change for anything in the world” | palm trees

Applauded by Palmeiras fans at Allianz Parque in the 8-1 rout against Independiente Petrolero three weeks ago, Cristaldo will be an alternative for the Bolivian team this Tuesday, when the teams meet again for the fourth round of Libertadores Group A. .

Today an opponent, the striker says he maintains affection for the club alviverde and continues to follow the matches even from a distance. And, if he scores a goal against the Palmeiras, he has already decided that he will not celebrate.

– Today I am on the other side, but the feeling for Palmeiras will not change for the world. I remember the final against Chelsea, I followed it. In the modern world the fan and the player are very close – he said.

– I will not (celebrate a goal against Palmeiras). Of course I want to win and score, but not to celebrate. I feel a lot of affection and respect for Palmeiras.

In the 2022 Libertadores, Cristaldo scored the equalizing goal for Independiente Petrolero in his debut against Deportivo Táchira. In the second round, he started at Allianz Parque, but could not prevent the historic rout of the hosts.

Even away from Verdão since 2016, the striker has already made publications on social networks about the club and the fans. While he defended the club, he was one of the most charismatic and beloved by Palmeiras. And sincere, too, as he was when evaluating the chances of Independiente Petrolero this Tuesday.

– We know it will be a very difficult game, but there is altitude here. Our playing field is not good, actually. It’s bad, very heavy, complicated. We have faith that we can do something. Very hard to win, but it won’t be the same as the first game. I’m sure. Playing at altitude is difficult because you accelerate and you get tired. Every team that comes to play at altitude is very psychologically stressed – assessed the striker.

Hired in 2014, Cristaldo made 76 games and scored 20 goals for Verdão. He won the 2015 Copa do Brasil title and participated in the beginning of the winning campaign in the 2016 Brasileirão. When he lost space in the starting lineup, he remained in evidence as an almost always efficient option for the second half.

– For me, playing at Allianz Parque was very positive. When the game was bad and I needed to win, they said to warm up that soon the crowd would sing and the coach would put me on. I came in very confident, with a star. Always score a goal – recalled the athlete

– There was a game that wasn’t even in the warm-up, I was sitting, alone, and the crowd started screaming “Cristaldo, Cristaldo”. I think it was against Flamengo. The coach said: “come, come, come”. I did a little jog, the coach called me. When I went, Palmeiras scored and I went back to the bench (laughs) – he added.

Author of the first goal in the history of Allianz Parque in Libertadores, Cristaldo keeps the title of the Copa do Brasil as the most striking memory with the alviverde shirt. The team at the time led by Marcelo Oliveira beat Santos in penalty kicks.

– The team was new, it didn’t have the quality it has today, but the group was very united. Before the return game against Santos we stayed in Atibaia, on Sunday the family came and then they left, but we stayed talking, drinking a little something. Then we decided to say that there was no way to lose the game. I think you can say other things that if you’re not a little drunk you can’t say to your partner. We became even more united and went there and won the game. We suffered a lot, but we knew we wouldn’t lose the game.

