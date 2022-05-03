Tomb Raider, Deux Ex and more: Embracer Group buys Square Enix studios and franchises

Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montréal and Square Enix Montréal were involved in the negotiation

THE Square Enix announced today (02) the sale of some of its studios and franchises to Embracer Group for around US$300 million, the embrace already has names like THQ Nordic and the Saber Interactive. The company’s western studios are part of the sale agreement, which are Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montréal and Square Enix Montreal.

Some intellectual properties were included in the negotiation, among the most famous we can mention Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief and Legacy of Kain. Check out the publication below. Square Enix announcing the sale.

“SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. enters into an agreement with Embracer Group for the acquisition of Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montréal, Square Enix Montréal and IP.”

THE Embracer Group also announced the negotiation, welcoming the more than 1000 new employees who are part of the new studios acquired by the company, check the publication below.,

“Today we agreed to welcome over 1000 new colleagues through the acquisition of @CrystalDynamics, @EidosMontreal, and @SquareEnixMtl with a fantastic catalog of IPs like Tomb Raider and Deux Ex, to be part of our ecosystem.”

THE Square Enix says that the purpose of the sale was to adapt to the business and advance investment in new technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence and cloud gaming.

Some franchises developed by the company’s western studios will continue to be developed normally, as is the case with Just Cause, Outriders and Life is Strange.

The acquisition of Embracer Cranep must be completed and approved between the fiscal period of July to September of this year.

