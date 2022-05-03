transmission rate has 3rd high in a row and reaches 0.95 in DF

This Tuesday (3/5), the Federal District recorded the third high followed by the transmission rate of Covid-19. According to the epidemiological bulletin released by the Health Department, the index is at 0.95, that is, a group of 100 people can transmit the disease to another 95. This Monday (2/5), the rate was in 0.92.

Also according to the bulletin, in the last 24 hours, 152 new cases and one death were reported. So far, the federal capital has recorded 696,999 infections and 11,653 deaths from the disease.

Sought, Health clarified that the transmission rate is not the only indicator used to define the epidemiological scenario. “It is essential to evaluate in parallel the moving average of cases and deaths, the percentage of positivity, the number of active cases, among other indicators”, he said in a note.

The folder highlighted that all measures taken to combat the coronavirus are based on expert assessments, scientific criteria and technical data. “The situation is monitored every day, in real time.”

Want to stay tuned in everything that goes on in the square? follow the profile of Metropolis DF on Instagram.

Do you want to receive news from DF directly on your Telegram? Enter the channel Metropolises: https://t.me/metropolesdf.