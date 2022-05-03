Treasury Direct: public bond rates rise with risk aversion and Super Wednesday

Public bond rates operate higher on the afternoon of this Monday (2), pulled by the adjustment of investors in a scenario of greater aversion to risk, in a week of Super Wednesday, with decisions by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) and the Fed (Federal Reserve, US central bank).

Fixed-rate and inflation-linked bonds raise their risk premiums.

According to Nicolas Borsoi, chief economist at Nova Futura, the increase in inflation projections for 2023 in the Focus report, which is above target, has led to higher premiums being charged by investors. “Inflation expectations continue to de-anchor, with agents uncertain about the capacity of the Central Bank”, he points out.

Another reason that pulled the yield curve was the risk of a broad stoppage of public servants, which ends up raising the chances of a salary readjustment in 2022 and in the coming years. With the government budget tight, this would reinforce the demand for higher interest rate premiums, highlights the economist.

Borsoi also cites the rise in Treasuries, amid a possible hawkish stance (tougher on inflation and signaling interest rate hikes) by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) this Wednesday (4th).

The fourth factor, according to Nova Futura’s chief economist, would be the rise in the dollar, also driven by risk aversion. This ends up provoking an upward stance in Brazilian interest rates.

Within the Direct Treasury, the biggest increase was in the medium-term fixed rate security rates, which increased 22 basis points.

The 2029 Fixed Rate Treasury offered an annual return of 12.31%, higher than the 12.09% recorded on Friday (29).

The Fixed Rate Treasury 2025 and the Fixed Rate Treasury 2033, with semi-annual interest, had an annual return of 12.32% and 12.41% at 3:32 pm, up from the 12.13% and 12.23% seen in the previous session.

In bonds linked to the IPCA, the biggest increase was in the rates of bonds maturing in 2026 and 2032.

The Treasury IPCA+ 2026 offered a real return of 5.48% this Monday (2), higher than the 5.36% on Friday.

The IPCA+ 2032 Treasury, with half-yearly interest, showed a real gain of 5.62%, up from 5.53% in the previous session.

Rates on other bonds rose between 5 and 6 basis points.

Check the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at the Treasury Direct that were offered this Monday afternoon (2):

Focus and IBC-Br Report

The highlight of the week is the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), of the Central Bank, which ends next Wednesday (4). The market consensus points out that the collegiate should raise interest rates by 1 percentage point to 12.75% per year, as has been ventilated for some time by the leaders of the monetary authority.

The focus, however, will be on the next steps. In an interview with InfoMoney Last week, Tony Volpon, chief strategist at WHG, and former director of the monetary authority, reinforced that the Central Bank could “trail the facts” or “pay to see” in the next Copom. Read the interview here.

According to him, the Central Bank has been under strong pressure, partly from the market, partly from data that is not helping. In his view, if the BC is guided by the market and short-term facts, oil rises again and the Focus Report expectations rise, it can add interest until the moment it believes it has done enough, or You can “wait and see”.

Economic activity numbers also draw attention this Monday with the release of the IBC-Br. The result was again below market expectations for the second consecutive month. In January, the IBC-Br retreated 0.99% and also frustrated market expectations.

In the annual comparison, the IBC-Br rose 0.66%, and in the accumulated in 12 months, the high was 4.82%, according to BC data.

Also pay attention to the numbers of the Focus Report. The market now expects official inflation to end this year at 7.89%, up from 7.65% last week. Changes also in the projections for the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) in 2023, which rose from a high of 4.00% to 4.10%.

The expectation of expansion of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) also rose from 0.65% to 0.70% this year. Next year, the projection remained at 1.00% – the same value seen last week.

On the other hand, estimates for the Selic and the dollar this year were maintained at 13.25% and R$5.00, respectively. For next year, more changes: now, economists expect the basic interest rate to end 2023 at 9.25%, compared to 9.00% the previous week.

The dollar, in turn, may end next year at R$5.04, slightly above the previous forecast of R$5.00.

Treasuries

the rate of treasury with maturity in ten years advanced to 3% and real interest is positive, at 0.12%, for the first time since March 2020.

Real interest is measured by subtracting the implicit inflation rate – calculated by comparing the rates of inflation-linked bonds with fixed-rate bonds, currently at 2.88% – from the rate on US government bonds.

BC strike

Also on the local scene, Central Bank employees decided to resume the strike for an indefinite period starting tomorrow (3), after suspension from April 20 to May 2 in an attempt to advance negotiations with the board of the municipality and with the government.

According to the president of the BC Employees National Union (Sinal), Fábio Faiad, the civil servants decided to resume the strike because, since the beginning of the truce given by the category, there was no meeting with the Civil House minister, Ciro Nogueira, who BC president Roberto Campos Neto had promised. Neither was there a response to the request of the civil servants or any other proposal from the government, in addition to the 5% readjustment indicated by the Planalto, which, according to Faiad, is insufficient.

BC employees are asking for a salary increase of 27%, in addition to other career restructuring actions, such as the requirement of higher education for a technician contest and the change of the name of the position from analyst to auditor.

fomc

On the external scene, attention is focused on the Super Wednesday, in which the Federal Reserve (Fed), the American central bank, should raise interest rates by 0.5 percentage point, to the range between 0.75% to 1%. The decision is more than priced, but the future is still in doubt.

Investors are waiting for the statement to see whether the Fed will tighten its grip further. Another expectation is for the pace of balance sheet reduction, which should begin in a few weeks.

Related