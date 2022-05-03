Tringulo Mineiro: UFU resumes face-to-face classes after more than two years

Classes return on the seven campuses of the Federal University of Uberlndia (photo: Divulgao/Milton Santos/UFU) Face-to-face classes resumed this Monday (2/5) at the Federal University of Uberlndia (UFU) after more than two years of hybrid activities. Around 40,000 people, including students and employees, returned to the classrooms on the institution’s seven campuses in the host city, Ituiutaba, Monte Carmelo and Patos de Minas. Masks and proof of vaccine against COVID-19 are mandatory on this return.

According to the Graduate Dean’s Office, more than 30,000 students return to 100% face-to-face activities at undergraduate, graduate, technical health and basic education schools. There are almost 10 thousand servers that also resume activities that had been suspended mostly in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because of this, the university calendar returns with the second semester of 2021 this Monday and activities go until August. It is still to be defined how the update of the academic year for university students will take place.

As defined by the University Council in March 2022, only those who have been vaccinated against coronavirus will be able to participate in classes. “The charge for proof of vaccine is made at the time of enrollment for students. For civil servants, we have an internal system that will also require them to have been vaccinated”, said the Dean of Graduation, Krem Cristina de Sousa Ribeiro. Masks and distancing are also required on campuses.

The Federal Public Ministry even filed a lawsuit in the Federal Court to contest the mandatory vaccination for UFU return. In the first instance, the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office was accepted. However, in Brasilia, the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region (TRF1) understood that the educational institution of the Tringulo Mineiro may charge for immunization against the coronavirus.

“To allow the return to face-to-face activities, not only have the university’s superior councils been working in recent months, but also our COVID-19 monitoring committee at UFU and also all the superior management preparing to receive students”, said the professor. Dean Valder Steffen Junior.