NewsWorld

Trump Suggested US Military Shoot Protesters, Says Former Defense Secretary

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read

Information was released by the then server, who worked with the Republican in 2020; US population took to the streets after the death of George Floyd

Chris Kleponis/EFE – 06/26/2020
Donald Trump reportedly suggested that protesters protesting the death of George Floyd were shot ‘in the legs’

Mark Esper, former US Secretary of Defense U.Sstated in a book called ‘A Sacred Oath’ (A Sacred Oath, in free translation) that the former US president, Donald Trump, suggested that the Armed Forces shoot protesters who surrounded the White House, in Washington, in the protests against the death of George Floyd, in May 2020. According to the publication, the Republican questioned: “Can’t you just shoot them? Shoot them in the legs or something.” During the protests, which took place in the first week of June of the same year, Esper stated that it was a “surreal moment, sitting in front of the Resolute table, inside the Oval Office, with this idea weighing in the air, and the president with red in the face and complaining loudly about the ongoing protests.” The statements in the book come from a senior member of the presidential cabinet who reported possible ‘dysfunctions’ of Trump at the helm of the White House and who was fired after the 2020 election.

Donald Trump Administration Book

Book ‘A Sacred Oath’ (A Sacred Oath, in free translation) portrays events that would have happened during Donald Trump’s administration at the head of the White House

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Image shows Tom Cruise’s Iron Man in amazing new armor

2 weeks ago

Sandra Oh stars in new horror movie

March 2, 2022

The Batman | Cinema on Stage

March 1, 2022

Woman falls into bathroom pit while trying to rescue cell phone in US

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button