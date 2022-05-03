TudoAzul offers up to 20 points per real spent on S22 and up to 12 points per real on other products at Casas Bahia

THE All blue is offering up 20 points per dollar spent at Bahia houses. The offer – valid until Friday (6) – offers the largest accumulation in purchases of selected samsung productslike the Galaxy S22, for example, and a bonus also on other items from Casas Bahia sold and delivered by the retailer paid by credit card or bank slip.

bonus

Selected Samsung products

20 points per real spent: exclusive to members of Clube TudoAzul;

18 points per dollar spent: other customers.

Too many products

12 points per real spent: exclusive to members of Clube TudoAzul;

10 points per dollar spent: other customers.

Conditions

Offer eligible products: items sold and delivered by Casas Bahia.

Payment method: credit card or bank slip.

Marketplace products (which are not sold and delivered by Casas Bahia) accumulate 1 point per real. Points will be credited within 15 (fifteen) business days after receipt of the product(s). They will be valid for 24 months from the credit date. Qualifying points for tier upgrades will be counted at the standard ratio (15:1) over the partnership’s standard parity only, therefore, bonus points will not be considered for tier qualification counts.

How to participate

Access Casas Bahia through TudoAzul; Click on “Buy Now”; Choose the desired product; After completing the order, click on the TudoAzul logo in the “Accumulate benefits in your purchase” field and then click on “Accumulate Points”.

purchase example

When selecting a product, you can see, in the upper right corner, the amount of points you will receive. Note that the default parity shown is that of the accumulation for all TudoAzul clients.

Select Samsung Products (up to 20×1)

Other products (up to 12×1)

Still, we advise you to take pictures or record your computer screen during the purchase process. That way, if a problem occurs, you can appeal and guarantee the correct credit of your points. We have a complete tutorial teaching you how to do this.

Comment

The offer is more attractive than the last one we published, differing only in the accumulation of up to 20 points per real on selected Samsung products. It may be interesting for those who need to buy a product for Mother’s Day at Casas Bahia and want to accumulate points at TudoAzul!

Thinking of taking advantage? Access Casas Bahia through TudoAzul.

We are going through a delicate moment in the aviation and tourism sector in general. Analyze the promotions advertised and don’t make impulsive decisions. Consult our posting policy during the coronavirus pandemic.